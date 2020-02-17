Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School students recognized by staff

- Submitted photo

Each month the faculty and staff at the Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School recognize four students of the month based on their demonstration of citizenship, leadership, and scholarship. Pictured with Principal Klopp are the November Students of the Month. From left, Aidan Borchert and Cortney Guastella, seventh grade; Brenna Hunt and Michael Carpenter, eighth grade.

