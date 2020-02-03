Lake-Lehman’s Madeline Newman to attend Bloomsburg University

- Submitted photo

Lake-Lehman student-athlete Madeline Newman will take her athletic and academic talents to the Bloomsburg University field hockey team in fall 2020. From left, seated, are Brady Newman, brother; Amanda Newman, mother; Madeline; Newman, Brendan Newman, father. Second row, Jeff Shook, athletic director; Lunda Comiskey, coach; Jean Lipski, head coach; Doug Klopp, high school principal.

