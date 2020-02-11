Danielle Reiser, of Shavertown, senior member of the Wyoming Seminary Blue Knights varsity field hockey team, will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y., an NCAA Div. III program, in fall, 2020. The Rochester Yellowjackets compete in the University Athletic Association. Seen during her announcement are, from left, seated, Harvey Reiser, father; Danielle Reiser, athlete; and Kathy Reiser, mother. Standing, Ashlyn Reiser, sister; Karen Klassner, Sem director of athletics and head varsity field hockey coach; and James Anderson, Sem associate director of athletics.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Reiser.jpg.optimal.jpg Submitted photo