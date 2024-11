FROSTBURG, MD — Corey McAndrew, of Dallas, PA, has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Frostburg.jpg