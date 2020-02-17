🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, announces the addition of the following new books to its collection:

FICTION

“House on Fire” by Joseph Finder

“Hi Five” by Joe Ide

“Perfect Little Children” by Sophie Hannah

“The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman

“Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb

“Time’s Convert” by Deborah Harkness

“When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner

“Out of the Attic” by V.C. Andrews

MYSTERY

“Mortal Music” by Ann Parker

BIOGRAPHY

“A Bookshop in Berlin” by Francoise Frenkel

“The Book of Help: A Memoir of Remedies” by Megan Griswold

SCIENCE FICTION

“Small Kingdoms: And Other Stories” by Charlaine Harris

“Witch’s Oath: A Children of O’Hara Novella” by Terry Goodkind

YOUNG ADULT

“Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen

“Straight on Till Morning” by Liz Braswell