Jonah Howell receives bachelor’s degree from Pensacola Christian College

February 3, 2020 Dallas Post Local 0
PENSACOLA, FL — Jonah Howell, of Tunkhannock, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College. Howell will be recognized at PCC’s 45th commencement ceremony set for May 8.

