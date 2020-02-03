Only Yesterday: Clifford W. Kozemchak received Eagle Scout badge in 1970

20 YEARS AGO — 2000

Students of Gate of Heaven School performed in the annual Talent Show last week. Dancers, instrumentalists, singers, actors, they were all there. Kaitlyn Moody performed a beautiful ballet. Kelly Puffenberger, Carla Reino and Erin Tanner sang and danced. Fourth graders had the finale, a skit from the Sound of Music. Participants included Kevin Engler, Joseph Stachnik, Lauren Moyer, John Frederick, Dominic Jose, Frederick Hockenbury, Ben Gardner, Jule Heller, Hilary Mosca and Frankie Greenhalgh.

First grade students at Dallas Elementary got a first rate lesson on the weather. Meteorologist Scott Stuccio, of Channel 22, discussed many weather terms and the tracking of different weather patterns by the computer. Students also had fun learning about the seasons. Participants from Mrs. Frederick’s first grade class were: Brian DeLuca, Jacob Simon, Steven Harris, Scott Napkora, Teddy Viveny, Erika Finkbiner, Alexander Baney, Sergey Ivanov, Spencer Youngman, Melissa Kurutz, Allisa Searless, Samantha Shiner, Kevin Hunter, Kenny Pizano, Joshua Norris, Rosie Ivory, David Martindale, Taylor Culver.

30 YEARS AGO — 1990

The Back Mountain World Day of Prayer sponsored by Church Women United will be held Friday, March 2. This year’s theme is “A Better Tomorrow – Justice For All.” The event will be held at the Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. Carol Kristan, president of the Altar and Rosary Society is serving as chairperson. Members of the local churches met last week to make plans. Participating are: Betty Evans, Shavertown United Methodist Church; Mary Ann Knepp, St. Frances Cabrini; Sue O’Malia, Huntsville Christian; Carol Kristan, Gate of Heaven; Midge Scruitsky, Gate of Heaven; Isabel Kreidler, Trucksville United Methodist; Pat Bogdon, Gate of Heaven; Nancy Dukes, Trucksville United Methodist; Maureen Doerfler, Melba Boudreaux, Dallas Baptist; Betsy Balunas and Jean Carey, St. Therese’s.

Beautiful and tasty German desserts have become part of Mrs. Ellen Boyer’s German classes at the Dallas Middle School. As part of the German class, eighth grade students has to research recipes for desserts. After making the selection, the dessert was prepared by the student and shared with the class. The desserts ranged from tarts to Black Forest cake. The project was a truly memorable experience for all students. Presenting their desserts are: Traci Gusher, Douglas Roberts and Kristin Myers.

40 YEARS AGO — 1980

The annual meeting and election of officers was held at the Borough Building in Dallas on January 28. The following officers were elected: president, Robert Richardson; vice president, Timothy Carroll, secretary, Lynn Sheehan; treasurer, Paul LaBar. Ambulance Chief, John Wega; assistance ambulance chief, Larry Carson; fire chief, Donald Shaffer; assistant fire chief, Robert Besecker, and corresponding secretary, Kay Wright.

Kunkle ambulance squad members received plaques of excellence following completion if State EMS Certification. Receiving certificates are: Leon Sidorek, EMT; Waymen Meiers, captain; Herb Kozichek, EMSNP public safety and transportation specialist; and Minnie Sidorek, EMT.

50 YEARS AGO — 1970

Installation of new officers of Dallas Women of Kiwanis was conducted a recent meeting of the group at Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas. Mrs. Harry Lefko presided. Mrs. John Blasé installed Mrs. William Mathers, president; Mrs. Leo A. Corbett, first vice president; Mrs. Vincent D. Roman, second vice president; Mrs. George W. Nichols, treasurer; Mrs. Reese E. Pelton, corresponding secretary and Mrs. Bernard C. Banks Jr., secretary.

Michael J. Kester, Harris Hill Road, Trucksville, has been named chairman of the Heart Fund Campaign for the Back Mountain area. The appointment was announced by Richard P. Adams, Kingston, general chairman of this year’s drive for $55,000. Mr. Kester is an auditor for the county controller’s office in the Luzerne County Court House.

The Eagle Badge, highest award in Boy Scouting, will be awarded Clifford W. Kozemchak at the Eagle banquet tonight at the Dallas United Methodist Church. Cliff, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kozemchak, Dallas, is a ninth grade student at Dallas Junior High School.

60 YEARS AGO — 1960

Tomorrow night Daddow-Isaacs Post American Legion will honor a man who has served in all of its offices, save one, and who has been one of its most active members for a quarter of a century. He is Frank Ferry, three times Legion Commander, and one of the prime leaders in the movement to establish a home for the legion in Dallas. Mr. Ferry is a veteran of World War I where he served with the Fifth Engineers. He came to Dallas in 1933, immediately joined Daddow-Isaacs Post and took and active part in furthering its welfare.

At the regular monthly meeting of Dallas Chapter 396, Oder of Eastern Star Wednesday, February 3, the Worthy Matron, Mrs. Elma M. Price, announced plans to have a “Hobby Show and Dinner” at Jackson Fire Hall March 11 and 12. The theme of the Hobby Show is to be “Family Togetherness.” The public is invited to participate in the competition for prizes as it displays its hobbies. Entries may be made with Mrs. Evelyn Smith of Jackson, general chairlady, or her co-worker, Mrs. Betty Meeker of Kunkle.

70 YEARS AGO — 1950

More charter members will be accepted tonight at a dinner meeting of the newly formed Harvey’s Lake Lion’s Club at Brokenshire’s Harvey’s Lake Hotel. At the organization meeting held last week at the home of Ben Banks, Harvey’s Lake, Calvin McHose was elected president; Dean Shaver, secretary, and Fred Brokenshire was appointed head of the committee to arrange for a charter meeting. Sheldon Cave was named chairman of the Membership Committee.

The Library Story Hour every Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 continues to grow in popularity with many mothers leaving their children at the library while they do their shopping. So large has the group of listeners become that it is now into two sections with Mrs. Janet Smith reading to the smaller children while Mrs. Elizabeth McQuilken reads to the older group up to 12 years of age.

