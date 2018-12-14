Dallas High School swim teams sweep openers

Kevin Allen won two individual events and a relay Wednesday when Dallas opened the Wyoming Valley Conference swimming season by sweeping boys and girls meets from visiting Wyoming Area.

Dallas won the boys meet, 69-38, and the girls meet, 98-49.

With the win secured after winning the first eight girls events and seven of the eight boys events (neither team entered a diver), Dallas entered its swimmers as exhibition only to stop scoring points in the final four events of each meet.

Allen won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles after leading off the winning 200 medley relay to open the season.

Dennis Duckinas, Zachary Blockus and Shane Szczecinski joined Allen on the winning relay and each won an individual event.

Jack Stout also won an individual event.

Abbey Sutzko won the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley to lead the girls victory.

Emma Thomas won both a relay and an individual event.

Jennifer Leonard, Gabby Spaciano and Gabby Krochta won the other individual swimming events and Jaelyn Shaver won diving.

Kaitlyn VanEtten, Hannah Thomas and Sydney Bittner joined Thomas on the medley relay win.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Swimming-2.jpg