Corporate Communications Assistant Teaching Professor William Bachman and Art & Music Lecturer Jonathan Pineno escorted 17 Penn State Wilkes-Barre students on a guided tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Nov. 29. The students were asked to find certain significant objects and paintings as part of a Metropolitan museum scavenger hunt. Students were specifically asked to look for: Washington Crossing the Delaware, Valley of Wyoming, William the Met Hippo, Commodore Vanderbilt’s Library Table, marble statue of an old woman carrying a Basket, Frank Lloyd Wright Room, and Canopic Jars. They were also tasked with finding and documenting one piece that impressed them the most. From left, first row, are Kerlyn Rodriguez, Wilkes-Barre; Alexia Herring, Dupont; Justin Ostopick, Nanticoke; Thomas Berry, Dingmans Ferry. Second row, William Bachman, Pablo Franco, Wilkes-Barre; Mya LaMaster, Ashley; Courtney Swarey, Reedsville; Martina McGrath, Harding; Jonathan Pineno. Third row, Dennis Gouak, Dresher; Brett Hepler, Hallstead; Ryan Baldwin, Rome; Matthew Boyes, Sweet Valley. Fourth row, Charles Siegel, Shavertown; Jason Kepner, Hughesville; Luke Kepner, Hughesville; Joseph Schmid, Shavertown; Colin Kultys, Larksville.

