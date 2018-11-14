Lake-Lehman athlete Katie Robert will attend Bloomsburg University

- Submitted photo

Lake-Lehman athlete Katie Roberts will take her athletic and academic talents to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania field hockey in the fall of 2019. She signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 14. Katie will also play lacrosse at BU. From left, seated, are Jim Roberts, father; Katie Roberts, Stacy Roberts, mother; Colby Roberts, brother. Standing, Jeff Shook, athletic director; Matt Nonnenberg, assistant principal; Jean Lipski, head field hockey coach; Adrienne Dieffenbacher, assistant field hockey coach; Jane Kilduff-Molino, guidance counselor; Doug Klopp, high school principal.