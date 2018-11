- Submitted photo

Lake-Lehman athlete Jessica Evans will take her athletic and academic talents to Post University of Pennsylvania lacrosse in the spring of 2020. She signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 14. From left, seated, are Jessica Evans, Karen Evans, mother. Standing, Jeff Shook, athletic director; Ron Strohl, head lacrosse coach; Doug Klopp, high school principal; Matt Nonnenberg, assistant principal.