- Submitted photo

Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 commemorated the end of WW 1 and celebrated Veterans Day in a ceremony on Post grounds on Nov. 11. The Honor Guard fired a rifle salute and George Tucker, Adjutant, played a haunting Taps melody with his trumpet to close the ceremony. From left, are Joe Kelley, George Tucker, Clarence J. Michael, Nicole Guest, John Emil Sr., Rich Malak, Charlie Fleming, commander.