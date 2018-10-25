Dallas High School golfers place sixth in state competition

Dallas finished sixth, just two shots out of third place, in the Class 3A boys division of Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Team Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Ethan Zawatski posted three birdies, including back-to-back on 15 and 16, while leading the team in the one-day event with a 5-over-par, 76.

Logan Paczewski added a 77 for Dallas, which posted a four-man team score of 320.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic won the tournament with a 16-over-par, 300.

Unionville from District 1 in the Philadelphia suburbs was second with a 305.

The rest of the six-team field was bunched.

Manheim Township from Lancaster County in District 3 and Erie Cathedral Prep tied for third at 318. LaSalle College High from Philadelphia edged Dallas by a stroke to take fifth.

Dallas was in first place, one stroke ahead of the eventual champions, through the first nine holes after shooting 158.

While the rest of the field’s scores lowered on the back nine, the Mountaineers went up by four.

Brett Ostrowski shot an 81 and Cooper Kelley an 86 to complete the team score. Matthew Dolan also competed, shooting 88.

