Interactive health program planned for Nov. 5 at Misericordia University

Misericordia University students, from left, Abbey McCann, a speech-language pathology major from Swoyersville, Lexi Campbell, an occupational therapy major from Erie, Ben Becker, a medical imaging major from Swoyersville, Jennifer Dessoye, O.T.D., O.T.R./L., assistant professor of occupational therapy, and Sean Vitale, a doctor of physical therapy major from West Pittston, pose for a picture with the Anatomage virtual dissection table in John J. Passan Hall.

DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University will hold a free interactive program from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 in The Autism Center at 50 Lake St. for people interested in exploring career opportunities available in the academic disciplines as part of the third annual National Health Professions Week. T

The interprofessional activity features a meet-and-greet and activity stations with students, faculty and staff from the diagnostic medical sonography, exercise science, medical imaging, nursing, occupational therapy, patient navigation, physician assistant, physical therapy, speech-language pathology and social work academic programs.

Misericordia University students also will provide tours of the state-of-the-art laboratories and academic facilities in John J. Passan Hall, home of the College of Health Sciences and Education, and Passan Hall Annex.

Guests will receive guided tours of the Erwine Nursing Laboratory, featuring contemporary medical equipment, hospital beds, health care informatics and simulation technology, as well as the Anatomage table, sensory motor gym, clinic treatment rooms, and hearing, voice and fluency laboratories in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology. Participants can also tour the Physical Therapy Clinic where graduate students provide free therapeutic services to underinsured clients under direct faculty supervision.

The informational program is open to guidance counselors, teachers, adult learners, and prospective students and their parents. For more information, contact Rachel Oberg, assistant director of admissions, at 570-674-8023 or roberg@misericordia.edu.