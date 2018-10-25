District 2 girls soccer: Lake-Lehman lands top seed in Class 2A

Lake-Lehman is the top seed in the Class 2A tournament, according to girls soccer tournament pairings released by District 2 late Monday night.

The Black Knights prepared for the playoffs earlier Monday with a 5-2 victory over Montrose that spoiled the final perfect record in District 2. The Lady Meteors, who took Lake-Lehman to a shootout in last year’s district final, are the top seed in Class A after moving down in enrollment this season.

Lake-Lehman (15-2) will open at home Thursday at 6 p.m. against eighth-seeded Meyers (3-9).

Fourth-seeded Dallas (14-2-2) is home Thursday at 6:30 against fifth-seeded Coughlin (13-5) in Class 3A.

Tunkhannock failed to qualify in 3A.

District semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 30 with the finals set for Nov. 1.

