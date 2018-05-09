Back Mountain residents in the news

Higgins honored for writing

WILKES-BARRE — Amy Higgins, Sweet Valley, a student at King’s College, recently received an honorable mention in the Delta Epsilon Sigma National Undergraduate Writing Competition. She is the daughter of Bernard and Carol Chipego.

Higgins is a senior professional writing major with minors in creative writing and mass communications. Her entry in the critical/analytical essay category was titled “Kid Gloves.” She is a King’s staff member and a part-time adult student. She is a member of Sigma Tau Delta and Alpha Sigma Lambda national honor societies. She is also a staff member of King’s “Scoop” literary and arts magazine and a staff writer for “The Crown.” She is the treasurer of the Campion Society, which is the college’s creative writing club.

Psi Chi inductees

DALLAS TWP. – Gabrielle Belles, Dallas, and Jonathan Stuffick, Harveys Lake, were two of six students recently inducted into Misericordia University’s chapter of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology.

Other Misericordia inductees include Olivia Katulka, West Wyoming; Margherita Kingsbury, Doylestown; Kristen Ritter, Hauppague, N.Y.; and Mark Seewald, West Chester.

Misericordia students who major or minor in psychology, complete nine credit hours of study, maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average in those classes and be in the top 35 percent of their class are eligible for Psi Chi.

Psi Chi is one of the largest student psychological organization, with over 750,000 members and more than 1,000 chapters in the United States and Canada. Psi Chi’s purpose is to “encourage, stimulate and maintain excellence in scholarship, and advance the science of psychology.

Clarke inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Kelly Clarke, of Wyoming, was among 19 University of Scranton students inducted into Tau Upsilon Alpha, the national human services honor society. Clarke is a counseling and human services major at the Jesuit university.

Wanek inducted into honor society

ANNVILLE — Kayla Wanek, of Dallas, was inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, the Lebanon Valley College’s honor society celebrating academic achievement and volunteer service. Wanek, a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.

Spagnuolo is scholarship recipient

WILKES-BARRE — Gabrielle Spagnuolo, of Wyoming, is the recipient of the The John J. Chwalek, Sr. Scholarship at Wilkes University. Spagnuolo is a neuroscience, biology, and history major.

Kukosky participates in research

WILKES-BARRE — Tyler Kukosky, of Sweet Valley, was one of 13 Wilkes University students who participated in field research in Hawaii during spring break. The trip was in conjunction with the spring course, “Geology of Hawaii” taught by Sid P. Halsor, professor of geology and coordinated with the GeoExplorer Club and Bobby Karimi, assistant professor of geology.

Gatusky inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Michael Gatusky, of Dallas, was among 18 University of Scranton students inducted into Phi Sigma Tau, the international honor society for students of philosophy. Gatusky is a junior at the Jesuit university.

Turner presents research

WILKES-BARRE — Ashley Turner, of Tunkhannock, a graduate student from the Wilkes University Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership, presented her research at the Northeast Decision Sciences Institute Conference April 12-14 at Renaissance Hotel in Providence, R.I.

She received the award best MBA student paper for her research.

Ostrowski inducted into honor society

DALLAS TWP. — Marlena Ostrowski, of Dallas, was one of nine Misericordia University students inducted into Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) National Biological Honor Society at a recent induction ceremony.

Ostrowski was inducted as an associate member of the Tribeta National Honor Society.

Bendick inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA — Abigail Bendick, of Shavertown, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bendick was initiated at Lycoming College.

Ricker inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Daniel Ricker, of Dallas, was among 17 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the only existing international honor society in the computing and information disciplines. Ricker is a junior majoring in computer science at the Jesuit university.

Conrad inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Katie Conrad, of Dallas, was among the 53 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society.

Conrad is a junior student pursuing a operations management degree at the Jesuit university.

Wilson honored at PSUWB

LEHMAN TWP. — Jonathan Wilson, of Dallas, a business major at Penn State Wilkes-Barre received the Edward H. Kaminski Memorial Scholarship award at the annual Penn State Wilkes-Barre Student Government’s Leadership & Athletics Ceremony at the Lehman Township campus.

Locals inducted into society

DALLAS — Giovana Augustine, Shavertown, and Emily Seaberg, Tunkhannock, were inducted into the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society at Misericordia University in Dallas.

Spera earns degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania

EAST STROUDSBURG — Jennifer Spera, Harveys Lake, will receive a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at commencement exercises scheduled for May 4 and 5. at the Koehler Fieldhouse in East Stroudsburg.

Shaver inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Peter Shaver, of Shavertown, was among The University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Epsilon Alpha, the honor society for communication students. Shaver was also inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors.

Sohns named to honors list

MADISON, NJ — Margaret Sohns, Tunkhannock, was named to the honors list for the spring 2017 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, N.J.

Appleby commissioned

CHARLESTON, SC — Zachary Appleby, of Tunkhannock, is one of more than 100 Army officers commissioned in The Citadel Class of 2018.

Fromel receives prize

ALLENTOWN — Michele Fromel, of Dallas, received The American Chemical Society Prize Muhlenberg Celleges annual Honors Convocation on April 29.

Five present projects at Wilkes

WILKES-BARRE — Five Back Mountain residents who are Wilkes University electrical and mechanical engineering majors presented their senior projects and demonstrated them at an event April 28.

Presenting were:

Dustin Jones, of Dallas, “Hoplon Body Armor”

Patrick Serino, of Shavertown, “Electronic - Vertical Take-Off Landing System”

Tyler Kukosky, of Sweet Valley, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Patrick Gelso, of Dallas, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Matthew Miller, of Shavertown, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”