Newberry Ladies Golf League holds annual luncheon

The Newberry Ladies Golf League held its annual opening luncheon at the Appletree Terrace on April 30. From left, first row, are Jean Brennan, Libby Sutton, president; Shelia McFadden, secretary; Donna Fontanella, treasurer; Mary Lou Evans, and Peg Serafin, second vice president. Standing, Joyce Lloyd, Pat Rosenthal, Sharron Koski, Connie Setkoski, Marie Kruska, Maddi Hughes, Janet Dent, Ruth Federici, Pat Peiffer, Judy Schall, Jessica Morgan, Janie Intelicato, Mary Ann Gelso, Karen Masley, Inez Stefanko, and Faye Silverstein. New members are welcome. Contact Newberry Estates office at 570-675-5236 for information.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_0756.jpg Submitted photo