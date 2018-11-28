🔊 Listen to this

It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving has come and gone. There are always so many things for which to be thankful each year. Family and friends are the best part of any Thanksgiving celebration, and this year was no different. The turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and assorted pies weren’t too shabby, either.

Thanksgiving also marks the start of the holiday season. Pumpkin-flavored everything and colorful mums are quickly being replaced with wreaths and lights to brighten our spirits. The chilly temperatures, not to mention our first large snow storm, remind us, as they say on “Game of Thrones,” winter is coming!

The BMC had a luncheon Nov. 8 at the Irem Temple Country Club, at which Christian Wielage spoke about the Irem Temple Restoration Project. Mr. Wielage updated the group with an overview of the progress of this project, and pointed out the ways in which this restoration could further the historical and cultural draw of our area. The Irem Temple Restoration Project and the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society are hosting a Public Square Pop-Up Museum at One South Main Street (Floors 3 and 4) in Wilkes-Barre. The museum will feature items that tell the story of the area’s incredible history. More information can be found on the website at iremtemplerestorationproject.com.

Veterans Day festivities always include many local parades and memorial services. The Back Mountain Men’s Ecumenical Group once again presented the First Lt. Michael J. Cleary Memorial Benefit Concert Nov. 4 at the Shavertown United Methodist Church. The concert was both moving and inspiring. It ably accomplished its goal of honoring and saluting our veterans and armed forces, and once again served to remind us that our freedom isn’t free. Proceeds from the concert benefited the First Lt. Michael J. Cleary Fund. First Lt. Michael J. Cleary was killed in action in 2005 during Operation Iraqi Freedom at the age of 24. Michael was the son of Jack and Marianne Cleary of Dallas Township. The fund continues to help veterans and military families in need of assistance.

Welcome to our newest Back Mountain Chamber members:

Back Mountain Harvest Assembly

M.B Digital Advertising

The Luzerne Foundation

Pulverman Precision Metal Components

It seems as though December is the busiest month of the year. Everyone is bustling and hustling about, already planning to have a holiday celebration or to attend one. The Back Mountain Chamber is no exception, and is planning the BMC Holiday Party which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Huntsville Golf Club. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and may be purchased on the BMC’s website.

December is also a great time give back to the community or your neighborhood in whatever way works for you. Perhaps spend a few hours at the soup kitchen, make a donation or just share your baked cookies with friends, family and colleagues. I hope you enjoy each and every day and the good memories which the holidays have to offer for this year. Happy Holidays to you and yours!

For more information about all of the upcoming events, visit the Back Mountain Chamber website at www.backmountainchamber.org. As always, if you wish to have your community event placed on the “BMC Events Calendar” on our website, email details to bmcbussdev@gmail.com.

Chamber Notes Tom Mosca