Dallas resident Ruby Mattson scores in NCAA Tournament

Ruby Mattson repeated one honor, improved upon another and scored a goal in the NCAA Tournament during another successful season with the Grove City College women’s soccer team.

The junior midfielder from Dallas was a first-team Presidents Athletic Conference all-star for the second straight year. On Wednesday, she was named second-team, all-Great Lakes Region, moving up from being a third-teamer as a sophomore.

Mattson helped the Wolverines to an 8-0-0 finish in the PAC and a spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III national tournament where her goal helped the team beat the University of Chicago, 2-1, in the first round.

Grove City, which finished 17-4-1, was knocked out with a 1-0, second-round loss to Centre.

Mattson had seven goals and four assists, fourth-best on the Wolverines. She led the team in scoring a year ago with 10 goals and three assists.

After starting all 45 games the past two seasons, Mattson has played in 68 career games with all but two of them as a starter. She has 21 goals and 10 assists in her college career.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Soccer-2.jpg