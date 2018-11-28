Sixty-three nursing students cloaked at Misericordia University

Submitted photo The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University held its Gold-AACN White Coat Ceremony for Nursing by cloaking nursing students who began the professional portion of the nursing program in the fall semester. Participating in the program, first row from left, are Chelsie Ray, Olyphant; Isabela Camayd, Clarks Green; Jenna Marie Chilcote, Millville; Brianna Hischak, Mountaintop; Gabriella DaCosta, Landing, N.J.; Michaela Daley, Doylestown; Noah Dean, Mountaintop; Samantha Kropa, Olyphant; Kasen Heim, Courtdale; Victoria Siess, Throop; Teresa Worth, Trucksville; and Crystal Lee, South Abington Twp. Second row, Wanda Parks, Le Raysville; Erin Dalia, Scranton; Keith Primm, Massapequa Park, N.Y.; Alexis Smith, Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; Haley Towers, Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; Kathryn Jeffries, West Nanticoke; Bailey Rapach, Hazleton; Selena Maybury, West Pittston; Stephanie Kolodzieski, Dunmore; Jennifer Evans, Harveys Lake; Kaitlyn Meehan, Harveys Lake; and Madison Slacktish, Dallas. Third row, Karli Martin, Honesdale; Lauren Odell, Honesdale; Alyssa Salerno, Old Forge; Sarah Czop, Bensalem; Madisyn Granoski, Wapwallopen; Meaghan Whelan, Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; Natalie Deutsch, Paramus, N.J.; Julia Randazzo, Dallas; Erin McCawley, Horseheads, N.Y.; Nadiyah Rivera, Scranton; and Karen Traub, New Hartford, Conn. Fourth row, Donald Joseph Weiland III, Clarks Summit; Whitney Lukas, Courtdale; Emily Lunny, Doylestown; Maddison Sanders, Downingtown; Lindsay McKim, Newton, N.J.; Courtney Shafer, Meshoppen; Robert Burke, Middletown, N.J.; Tyler Hohenshelt, Harrisburg; John Giangrieco, Montrose; Phillip Henry, Mohnton; Jessica Lauer, Jim Thorpe; Lydia Wartonick, Rockville, Md.; and Patrick Luzzi, Bethpage, N.Y. -

DALLAS TWP. — The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University recently cloaked 63 nursing students who began the professional portion of the nursing program at the fourth annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation and American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) White Coat Ceremony for Nursing in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

Students in the traditional and part-time evening academic programs began the professional portion of the program in the fall semester. An international nonprofit, the Gold Foundation established the ceremony in 1993 as a way to welcome new students into the profession of medicine and to underscore the importance of humanistic and patient-centered health care.

At the Misericordia University White Coat Ceremony, family and friends, as well as faculty and administration, watched as 50 traditional students and 13 part-time evening nursing students took an oath that acknowledges their essential role as caregivers, with an emphasis on the Religious Sisters of Mercy’s charisms of Mercy, Service, Justice and Hospitality. Students also received white coats and lapel pins that feature the Gold Foundation’s logo, a stethoscope in the shape of a heart surrounded by the words, “humanism in medicine,” to remind them that compassion and empathy must be the hallmark of their clinical practice.

John W. Mullen, R.N., A.D.N., P.H.R.N., C.F.R.N., a registered nurse in a cardiac intensive care unit, delivered the keynote address. Mullen began his career in health care as an orderly, while he continued his education in nursing. Through the years, he has worked in various roles in the nursing profession, including 15 years as a as a flight nurse with the Geisinger Medical Center’s Life Flight program. He is currently a registered nurse in a cardiac intensive care unit.