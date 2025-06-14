Local beautician opens nail, waxing salon in the Back Mountain

Kaili Ignatz, left, along with her husband Michael, center, and her son Mikey, 5, pose for a photo with Francene Pisano Dudziec, outreach director for Rep. Rob Bresnahan, who presented Ignatz with a congressional recognition certificate in honor of her grand opening.

Business owner Kaili Ignatz, third from the left, watches as her 5-year-old song, Mikey, prepares to cut the ribbon at the grand opening opening of her nail and waxing salon, Kaili’s LLC.

Wilkes University Small Business Development Center Consulting Manager Kristin Sassi, in the foreground, shares a few words at Kaili’s LLC grand opening. In the background, business owner Kaili Ignatz stands with her son, Mikey, 5, and her husband, Michael.

SHAVERTOWN — After roughly 20 years spent working for others, Beautician Kaili Ignatz opened her own nail and waxing salon in the Back Mountain this past March.

“It’s been very busy, thankfully,” Ignatz said. “Business picked up really quickly.”

Kaili’s LLC is located at 104 E. Overbrook Road, in the back room at The Barn Nutrition and Fitness. Ignatz specializes in gel manicures, with a focus on the integrity of natural nails.

“I don’t do acrylics or dips or anything like that,” she said.

The salon also offers pedicures and waxing.

When you step inside, you’re greeted by warm, golden light. The colors are all neutral, from the walls to the furniture. According to Ignatz, the cozy, intimate environment is by design.

“I wanted it to feel homey and relaxed,” she said.

Ignatz, who resides in Harveys Lake with her family, spent the better part of her career working at Shakti Salon in Kingston and then became a stay-at-home mom following the birth of her five-year-old son, Mikey. She then spent some time at Char & Company Salon and Spa in West Pittston, before the space at The Barn became available.

“This was just the right time and right place,” Ignatz said. “It happened very quickly, but it worked out well.”

Being her own boss has allowed her some much-needed flexibility in her schedule, especially when it comes to balancing her duties as a mom.

“For our lifestyle, it’s worked out really well because now I can pick [Mikey] up [at school] and drop him off, or if he’s sick, I’m right here. Most of my clients are women and moms, so they understand,” she said.

To help celebrate her new business, Ignatz was joined by family and friends for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9.

“Kaili is extremely excited,” said the owner’s husband, Michael. “This means the world to us that people took time out of their day to celebrate with us.”

Other attendees included Wilkes University Small Business Development Center Consulting Manager Kristin Sassi, who had been working with Ignatz since January to get her business up and running.

The development center provides no-cost, confidential consulting services to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across five counties.

“As you know, small businesses are the backbone of our communities,” Sassi said during the ceremony. “The risks entrepreneurs take to get them started in their accomplishments are often under-recognized.”

Additionally, Francene Pisano Dudziec, outreach director for Rep. Rob Bresnahan, presented Ignatz with a congressional recognition certificate on behalf of the congressman in honor of her grand opening.

Ignatz said she is lucky enough to have a career she loves and takes pride in.

“I don’t wake up in the morning and think, ‘Oh, God here we go — another day.’ I just really enjoy what I do. It’s a pleasure to come into work.”