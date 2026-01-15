Celebration includes salute to America’s 250th birthday

State Representative Brenda Pugh and State Senator Lisa Baker present proclamations to management at the new Wawa in Dallas Twp.

Officers from the Dallas Twp. police department participate in a hoagie-making contest at the new Back Mountain Wawa.

Abbie DeAnthony, left, and Emerson Sorber with their shirts, coffee, and other prizes at the new Wawa in Dallas Township.

People dance before the opening of the Wawa in Dallas Twp. on Thursday morning.

Wally Goose with the Keystone Kid at the new Back Mountain Wawa.

People walk through a greeting line at the Wawa in Dallas Twp. on Thursday morning.

At the new Back Mountain Wawa ribbon-cutting ceremony, there was a large crowd of people in attendance to celebrate the opening of the new business

A long line forms around the building of the new Wawa store in Dallas Twp. on Thursday morning.

DALLAS TWP. — On the former site of the Dallas Drive-In, a large crowd turned out for the opening of a new Wawa on a chilly Thursday morning.

The festivities began when the doors opened at 8 a.m., and the crowd rushed in, greeted by Wawa staff and, of course, corporate mascot, Wally the Goose.

The store is located at 2935 Tunkhannock Hwy., Dallas Township.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, offered remarks, noting that she worked at the Dallas Drive-In many years ago.

“I was excited to celebrate the grand opening of Wawa in Dallas Township, especially at a location that holds personal meaning for me — the former Dallas Drive-In — where I worked one of my very first jobs in the concession stand,” Sen. Baker said.

Wawa’s opening is part of its 2026 Grand Opening Tour, celebrating communities across the country during our nation’s 250th anniversary.

“This new store represents a $7.5 million investment, job creation, and Wawa’s continued commitment to giving back through the Wawa Foundation,” Sen. Baker said. “I’m proud to welcome Wawa to our community and look forward to the positive impact it will have for years to come.”

The first 100 customers to arrive were given t-shirts and a free coffee of any size.

Another highlight was a hoagie-building contest — a Hoagies for Heroes competition between local police and fire departments — with proceeds donated to local charities.

Wawa officials said the company continues its expansion in Pennsylvania with the grand opening party in Dallas, marking Wawa’s first of nearly 100 stores to open in 2026. The grand openings will celebrate each new community Wawa is serving with fun and festivities for all.

On Thursday, Wawa General Manager Michelle Westerman counted down to the moment when the doors opened for the very first time at 8 a.m.

Also participating were Jim Magee, Wawa director of store operations; Rachel Gambier, Wawa area manager; Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township; and local officials.

Wawa officials said the company is thrilled to celebrate the Nation’s 250th birthday. The Keystone Kid, America250PA mascot, attended the opening.

Wawa opened a location on State Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township in December 2024. It’s planning to open a store on State Route 315 in Plains Twp., near Mohegan Casino and another across from Sabatini’s Pizza on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

Delaware County-based Wawa has more than 1,000 stores in the United States and more than 250 in Pennsylvania.

Wawa highlights:

• Serves more than 1 billion customers annually.

• Brews over 182 million cups of its award-winning coffee each year.

• Builds more than 183 million built-to-order hoagies and sandwiches annually.

• Store Hours: 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

• Associates: 47,000.

• Wawa logo: “Wawa” is a native American word for the Canada goose that was found in the Delaware Valley, thus the use of the Canada goose on Wawa’s corporate logo. Wally Goose is the company mascot.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.