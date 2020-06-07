Parade sends Dallas SD students off to summer vacation

By Kevin Carroll kcarroll@timesleader.com
One of the cars decorated with signs and balloons in Saturday’s parade. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>Teachers and faculty members of the Dallas School District line up for Saturday’s ‘Wave Parade.’</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

DALLAS TWP. — For local students across the area, June means one thing above all else: the end of school, and the start of summer vacation.

This year has obviously gone a little different. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing students out of schools and into distance learning, a lot of districts have been looking for ways to celebrate their students as they end the school year.

The teachers and faculty members of Dallas’ two elementary schools, Wycallis Elementary and the Dallas Intermediate School decided to take to the streets, forming a parade of cars and trucks to travel throughout the school district and congratulate their students on a successful school year.

“We wanted to drive around past some of the students’ houses and cheer them on,” said Rachael Dunn, a kindergarten teacher in the district for 12 years. “They deserve a proper send-off into summer vacation.”

Like most teachers, Dunn had to quickly adapt to an entirely new style of teaching when her class stopped meeting in person.

“It was difficult,” Dunn said. “Kids learn best when they’re around each other … not having them in the classroom wasn’t easy.”

A convoy of around 30 vehicles filled the parking lot outside of Wycallis and the Intermediate School early Saturday morning. Each one was decorated with signs, most bearing the name of a teacher and the names of their students. Some had balloons, some had thoughtful messages for the students painted on the side.

Kristyn Ecenrode, a fourth-grade teacher, said that she couldn’t wait to see some of her students, even from a distance.

“It’s so great that we get to see our students again,” Ecenrode said. “I even brought my kids along so they might get to see their friends.”

Once everyone arrived, the group headed out on the road, taking a route that led them all over the Back Mountain and past the homes of dozens of students, most of whom were waiting eagerly on their front lawns for a wave from their teachers.

“We know how excited they are for summer, and I hope they realize how much we’ve missed them,” Dunn said.