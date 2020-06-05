Roppelt receives Canfield Memorial Book Scholarship

20 YEARS AGO — 2000

Dr. Alex Frederick, who lives at Harveys Lake, visited Back Mountain Day Care in Shavertown last week to give the kids a talk about dental health. Youngsters gathered around Dr. Frederick for a photo. They are: Lauren Whitney, Margarete Kukosky, Cory Metz, Jacob Bozentka, Samantha Simmons, Eric Marieski, Sydney Butwin, Ashley Rutcavage, Tessa Degraffenreid, Jennifer Lloyd, Matt and David Moses, Heaven Strait and Brandon Butwin.

In observance of National Volunteer Week, the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas, honored over 100 volunteers for their service to the 130 residents at the Center. Special recognition was given for five, ten and fifteen years of service. Five year honorees include Kathy and Jim Barlow, Georgianna Orkwis and Barbara Laning. Honored for ten years was Rosemary Volinsky. Fifteen year honorees were Louise Frantz, Helen Mondulick and Myrle Coolbaugh.

30 YEARS AGO — 1990

A newly founded Girl Scout troop has been originated in our area. Designed for girls, ages 5-6, Daisy Troop 639 meets weekly at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School. (There never has before been a Daisy Troop for kindergarten girls of the Lake-Lehman School District.) The new scouts are: Joanna Oliver, Jaclyn Schaffner, Hollie Nichols, Vanessa Goss, Gina Coombs, Theresa Kamarunas, Lindsey Shaw and Ashley Yanchik.

Sharon Schaefer of Shavertown, was the recent recipient of the “Volunteer of the Year” award by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Branch of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). A dinner was held in her honor at the Belle Vista restaurant in Montage as part of a month long “Thanks a Million” thank you campaign by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Mrs. Schaefer is president of the Wilkes-Barre MS Self Help Group and director of the MS Craft and Activity Club. She is also a peer counselor for persons with MS and a member of the Board of Directors of the NE Pa. Branch of NMSS. She resides in Shavertown with her two sons, Michael and Steven.

40 YEARS AGO — 1980

The February meeting of the Dallas Junior Woman’s Club was held at Prince of Peace Church, Carol Eyet presiding. Penny Poorman, yearbook chairman, has been informed that the Dallas Junior Woman’s Club 1979-1980 Yearbook has won first place in the County Federation competition. The book received a perfect score and will continue on to North East District Federation competition.

An annual favorite, the Turkey Feast sponsored by the Dallas Rotary Club is scheduled for March 22 at the Dallas Senior High School cafeteria. According to Chairman James Eason, tickets may now be obtained from any Rotarian or at The Dallas Post, Main Street. Tickets for the full course turkey dinner with all the trimmings are $3.95 for adults, $2.50 for children and $3.95 for carry-outs.

Mrs. Rodney Sennett, chairman of the Harvey’s Lake Women’s Service Club Arts and Crafts Contest, has announced the winners as follows: Art – first place, Mrs. Jack Sandstrom (charcoal drawing); Ceramics – first place, Mrs. Cliff Birdsall (chamber set); Needlework – first place, Mrs. Bradley C. Ide (Christmas Cross Stitch); Original Stitchery – first place, Mrs. Larry Reynolds (baby afghan); Macrame – first, second and third places, Mrs. Joseph Razawich (lamp, wall hanging, pocketbook); Jewelry – first place, Mrs. Joseph Rauch, (Christmas bead ornaments); Knitting and crocheting – first place, Mrs. Darrell Loomis (afghan); and Miscellaneous – first place, Mrs. Joseph Razawich (rubout raccoon).

50 YEARS AGO — 1970

Cadette Girl Scout troop no. 706 hosted a Thinking Day program for Dallas Junior Girl Scout troop no. 640 at the Trinity United Presbyterian Church Monday. World Association pins were presented to Maurita Gries, Terry Brennan, Donna Ide and Spring Thomas.

The Dal-Hi Choristers of Dallas Senior High School have been invited to entertain April 25 at the annual Rotary International Conference of District 741 at Buck Hill Falls in the Poconos, it was announced by the Dallas School chorus director, Florence Sherwood. Approximately 160 exchange students will be guests at the conference. The Dal-Hi Choristers will join the exchange students at a dance to be held that same night.

Sam Zachary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Zachary, Shavertown, will play the male lead role in “Dark of the Moon,” a folk drama to be presented by the Bloomsburg Players of Bloomsburg State College March 5, 6 and 7. Sam portrays the witch boy who falls in love and eventually marries the beautiful Barbara Allen in the backhills of the Kentucky Mountains. The townspeople find out that he is a witch and complications arise. Sam, a 1967 graduate of Dallas Senior High School, is a junior majoring in speech and theatre at Bloomsburg College.

60 YEARS AGO — 1960

Chairmen of the Friday night Junior Woman’s Club children’s fashion show met to lay final plans. Participating were: Mrs. Thomas E. Reese, ticket chairman; Mrs. T. William Hanna, door prizes; Mrs. Hugh A. Carr, general chairman; Mrs. Elwood Swingle, co-chairman; Mrs. Royal Culp, commentator.

Awards for 213,000 miles of safe driving went to six bus drivers, including Rev. Francis A. Kane, Tuesday night at Gate of Heaven P.T.G. meeting. Charles Kivler, Wyoming Valley Motor Club made the awards. Father Kane, who has driven one of the buses ever since the school bus system went into effect, was honored for having travelled 56,800 miles with no accidents; Donald Yeust, now no longer with Gate of Heaven, for 47,800 miles; Michael Slick, 46,700; George Stolarick, 42,300; Ignatius Hozempa, 32,000; and Michael Novajosky, a newcomer, 6,700.

70 YEARS AGO — 1950

Mrs. Alfred Root is chairman and Mrs. David Robertson and Mrs. Mrs. Morris Harris, co-chairmen of the old fashioned “Hoe Down” to be held in Dallas Borough High School Friday, March 3, under the auspices of P.T.A. Proceeds will be used to purchase playground equipment for the new school yard. Dig out your overalls and sun bonnets, start to limber up – and plan to be at the farmer dance next Friday night. Be a good sport and help a good cause!

The 43rd Club, formerly of Natona Mills, met at the winter home of Arlyne Evans at Heller’s Grove at Trucksville on Tuesday for a Brunch party. A discussion on “How to Adjust Your Budget” followed. The following local people attended: Mrs. Hopalong Smith, Mrs. Virgil Elston, Mrs. Gladiola Wagner, Mrs. V.E. Cooper, Mrs. Ceretia Jane Goodman, and the hostess, Mrs. Arlyne Evans.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Only-Yesterday-1.jpg

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post