Roppelt receives Canfield Memorial Book Scholarship

June 5, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Features, News 0

The Dallas Lions Club recently provided a $750 Joseph P. Canfield Memorial Book Scholarship to Nathan Roppelt, son of Kristen and Bob Roppelt of Shavertown. Nate is a 2020 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School and was ranked in the top half of his class. He earned his Eagle Scout award in June 2019 and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a member of he National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Science Delegate. He has been accepted at Washington and Jefferson College and will be a member of the Fellows Program there. The club’s scholarship check will be mailed to Nate because of the COVID-19 restrictions rather than being presented to him at a dinner meeting of the club. Pictured below is a recent picture of Nate with is mother and father.