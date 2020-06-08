Meadows Manor Assisted Living holds ‘honk and hello’ parade

Meadows residents get to see family members in drive-by parade

By Kevin Carroll kcarroll@timesleader.com
Residents of Meadows Manor waved and held signs to thank their families for participating in Sunday’s parade. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

DALLAS — Residents at Meadows Manor Assisted Living were treated to a sight that they hadn’t seen in person in almost three months.

The sight of their families rolling through the parking lot, live and in the flesh, to say hello.

The workers at Meadows Manor decided to hold a “honk and hello” parade on Sunday so that the families of the Manor’s residents could get a chance to visit for the first time since March.

“Everyone here misses their family, we’ve done some video calls for our residents but nothing beats seeing your loved ones in person,” said Melissa Margotta, the administrator at Meadows Manor. “So, we sent out a letter inviting friends and family to stop by and say hello.”

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a few months ago, Meadows Manor had to put a stop to in-person visitors, so they could ensure the health and safety of their residents.

On Sunday, staff members brought some of the residents outside into the sunshine, where a small parade of family members and close friends were waiting.

Cars were decorated with balloons and signs, and proceeded around the parking lot, waving and honking as the residents of the Manor waved and held signs of their own.

Sydney Ralston from Pittston was visiting her grandfather with the rest of her family.

“I haven’t seen my grandpa since March,” Ralston said. “I think he’s going to love it.”

Some cars made more than one pass around the lot, circling a few more times.

The parade was broken into two hour-long stints so that as many families as possible could stop by and say hello to a loved one. The Manor’s employees took the utmost care to make sure that everything ran smoothly, separating everyone to maintain social distance.

The parade was met with universal acclaim from both residents and family members, with smiles and some tears all around.

Sam Ferrara, a resident of Meadows Manor, had not just one, but two carloads of people doing multiple laps just to see him.

“This was great,” Ferrara said.

Many of the family members driving by also made a point to express their thanks to the Manor’s employees, who have been working feverishly to keep everyone under their care healthy and happy.

“Happy” seemed to be the perfect word to describe the whole scene on Sunday.

“This was such an amazing turnout,” Margotta said. “I’m so glad we were able to do this.”