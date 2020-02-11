Misericordia offers open house program in humanities for high school students

Manning -

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will offer “Careers in Humanities: Making a Difference,” an open house program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, on Thursday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring interactive learning to gain a better understanding of the humanities fields and the variety of career opportunities for students who major in those academic disciplines.

The free program begins in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. It enables students to participate in a rotation of classes in English, history, philosophy, and medical humanities, while also meeting with faculty members and students to discuss academic opportunities and career options in those fields of study. Alumni of the humanities programs at Misericordia University will share their stories with participating high school students and their families. Lunch in the campus Dining Hall is included.

The class sessions include:

• “Absorbing the Story: Practicing Narrative Medicine,” with Amanda Caleb, Ph.D., director of the Medical and Health Humanities Program, who holds a joint appointment as associate professor of English, and Medical and Health Humanities;

• “Reading, Writing, Performing: The 21st Century English Major,” by Rebecca Steinberg, Ph.D., professor of English, and Patrick Danner, Ph.D., assistant professor of English;

• “Philosophy: Big Questions,” with Melanie Shepherd, Ph.D., associate professor and chairperson of the Department of Philosophy, and

• “History Workshop: Mining the Archives,” by Jennifer Black, Ph.D., assistant professor of history and government.

“The humanities is a subset of academic programs within the Liberal Arts that focuses on the study of the human condition, human expression and civic engagement,” said Heidi Manning, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, which is hosting the program. “Through the humanities, we teach students to think critically and creatively for the betterment of society.’’

Students who major in the humanities can establish purposeful careers in a wide variety of professional fields, including business, health care, education, law, government and the arts, as well as in in the corporate, entrepreneurial and nonprofit sectors.

Reservations for the “Careers in the Humanities” program can be made by contacting Rachel Oberg at roberg@misericordia.edu or 570-674-8023. For additional information, please go to admissions.misericordia.edu.