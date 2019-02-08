Lake-Lehman led at the midway point in one match and was within a point beyond that stage in another, but lost twice and was eliminated from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Dual Meet Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Brookville defeated Lake-Lehman, 40-26, in Thursday afternoon’s Class 2A first full round. The Black Knights were then eliminated with Friday morning’s 48-27 loss to Conneaut Area.

Brookville 40

Lake-Lehman 26

District 2 champion Lake-Lehman led twice.

Bob Long’s 15-0, technical fall over Parker Fleming in 5:49 of the 132-pound bout, the second to be wrestled, put Lake-Lehman in front, 5-3.

Hunter Burke’s pin at 145 put the Black Knights back ahead, 11-6, and they held the advantage through three more bouts.

Jake Trumbower’s 3-1 decision of Jacob Cable at 152 and Nick Zaboski’s 5-4 decision over Elliot Park at 170 gave Lake-Lehman a 17-12 lead at the midway point in the match.

Brookville then won five of the next six bouts, getting three pins along the way, including the clincher at 106 with two bouts still to be wrestled.

T.J. Meehan defeated Tanner LaBenne, 4-3, at 220 and Chandler Longstreth pinned Zack Keihl in 2:28 at 120 pounds for the other Lake-Lehman wins.

Burke’s pin came in 2:42 against Cody Hetrick.

Conneaut Area 48

Lake-Lehman 27

Zack Stuart and Bob Long had consecutive pins at 126 and 132 to bring Lake-Lehman within 22-21 of Conneaut Area in the first-round consolation match.

Conneaut Area then won the next five bouts to clinch its second victory in three state tournament matches.

Lake-Lehman won up in a four-way tie for 13th in the 20-team state field.

Mason Konigus had a 13-second pin at 106 for the Black Knights. T.J. Meehan won a decision at 285.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Wrestling.jpg