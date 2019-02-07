Brookville defeated Lake-Lehman, 40-26, Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Dual Meet Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The loss drops Lake-Lehman into the Class 2A consolation bracket where it will face Conneaut Area Friday morning at 8.

The District 2 champion Black Knights led twice.

Bob Long’s 15-0 technical fall over Parker Fleming in 5:49 of the 132-pound bout, the second to be wrestled, put Lake-Lehman in front, 5-3.

Hunter Burke’s pin at 145 put the Black Knights back in front, 11-6, and they held the advantage through three more bouts.

Jake Trumbower’s 3-1 decision of Jacob Cable at 152 and Nick Zaboski’s 5-4 decision over Elliot Park at 170 gave Lake-Lehman a 17-12 lead at the midway point in the match.

Brookville then won five of the next six bouts, getting three pins along the way, including the clincher at 106 with two bouts still to be wrestled.

T.J. Meehan defeated Tanner LaBenne, 4-3, at 220 and Chandler Longstreth pinned Zack Keihl in 2:28 at 120 pounds for the other Lake-Lehman wins.

Burke’s pin came in 2:42 against Cody Hetrick.

