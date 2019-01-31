Lake-Lehman won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title, earning the right to serve as one of four hosts for the first two rounds of the District 2 Dual Meet Wrestling Championships Friday.

Dallas and Tunkhannock each finished second in their divisions, giving them the chance to face lower-seeded opponents when the championships open with quarterfinal-round action.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, but the impact of weather on the schedule switched the first two rounds from Wednesday to Friday. The tournament will still conclude on Saturday, as originally scheduled.

Dallas will compete in Class 3A at Delaware Valley. The other Class 3A opening site is Hazleton Area.

Lake-Lehman hosts half of the Class 2A field and Tunkhannock heads to Blue Ridge with the other half of the field.

The remaining teams will go to Pittston Area Saturday.

Friday’s action includes an opening round at 5:30 p.m. The two winners at each site will meet and the two losers will also go head-to-head in matches tentatively scheduled for 7.

Following Friday’s action, there will be two 2-0 teams in each tournament. They will meet for titles Saturday at 1:30 p.m. There will also be four 1-1 teams in each class. Those teams will proceed to consolation semifinals Saturday at 10:30 a.m., looking to win to reach the consolation finals at noon for a shot at third place.

The teams that go 0-2 at each site Friday will be eliminated.

Lake-Lehman (4-0 in the WVC and 6-2 overall) will host Lackawanna League fourth-seed Western Wayne (3-2 and 3-8). If it wins, it will take on the winner of the Montrose-Hanover Area match. If it loses, it faces the loser of that match.

Dallas finished second of eight teams in WVC Division 1. It finished 6-1 in the league and is 8-4 overall.

The Mountaineers will face Honesdale (4-2 and 13-4) in their opener. The other half of their bracket includes Wyoming Valley West and Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Delaware Valley.

Tunkhannock (3-1 and 6-8) opens with Scranton Prep (4-2 and 10-9). They are paired with Wyoming Area and host Blue Ridge.

