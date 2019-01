- Submitted photo

Landmark Community Bank recently made a donation to The Dallas Foundation. From left, are are Riann DeCesaris, Christine Koerwer, administration office personnel; Dr. Tom Duffy, superintendent; Cathy Charnitski, senior vice president, Landmark Community Bank; Bobbie Gurnari, vice president, Landmark Community Bank; Rick Ercolani, vice president, Landmark Community Bank; Kelly Bryk and Bonny Mannello, Dallas Foundation.