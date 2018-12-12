KINGSTON – Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently named the Back Mountain athletes who received Most Valuable Player Awards, Coaches Awards and Gold Awards for the fall season. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards.

In girls cross-country, sophomore Caroline Siegel, of Dallas, received the Coaches’ Award.

In field hockey, senior Kathryn Barilla, of Dallas, received the Gold Award.

In golf, Robert Wilson, of Dallas, received the Gold Award.

In boys soccer, senior Edward Miller, of Shavertown, received the Most Valuable Player Award. Miller also received the Gold Award.

In girls tennis, sophomore Shailee Desai, of Shavertown, received the MVP Award.