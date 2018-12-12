DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Dinners for Kids Program added a little holiday cheer to the meals it delivers by collecting mittens and scarves for the children enrolled in the Back Mountain program.

The Department of Social Work and Campus Ministry at Misericordia University established the Dinners for Kids Program with the Dallas School District in 2016, expanding upon the program that David and Edna Tevet founded in 2011 from the eatery they formerly owned, Ollie’s Restaurant, in Edwardsville. The first part of the program delivered six free meals a week to 40 school-aged children in need in the communities of the Wyoming Valley West School District.

Misericordia’s program, in conjunction with Metz Culinary Management, serves 38 children in the Back Mountain. Students in the social work program organized a mitten and scarf drive to donate to the children for the winter months.