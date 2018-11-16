All Star Soccer Classic: Oldoni, Dabsheh contribute to senior game win

KINGSTON – Tunkhannock’s Joao Oldoni scored the game-winner and Lake-Lehman’s Abe Dabsheh assisted on an insurance goal Monday night when the Black defeated the Blue, 3-1, in the boys game that completed the Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Senior Soccer Classic at Wyoming Seminary’s Nesbitt Stadium.

Oldoni scored late in the first half of the 90-minute game for a 2-0 Black lead. The Blue cut that lead to 2-1 before Dabsheh assisted the game’s final goal, a score by Wyoming Valley West’s Nate Naugle in the 64th minute.

Lake-Lehman’s Gabe Mitchell and Justin Timonte and Tunkhannock’s Eddie Melan and Alex Paduck were on the winning Black team that also included players from Berwick, Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke, Pittston Area, Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Valley West.

Kyle Greenwood from Dallas made five saves in goal for the Blue.

Dallas teammates Beaudyn Lewis, Joey Nardone, John Betzko and Kyle Greenwood were also on the Blue along with players from Coughlin, Crestwood, GAR, Hanover Area, Meyers and Wyoming Area.

The girls opened the doubleheader with a game that the Black won, 4-3, over the Blue.

Daniella Pace, Vanessa Ryan, Christina Schappert and Morgan MacNeely from Dallas were part of the winning Black team that also included seniors from Coughlin, Crestwood, GAR, Wyoming Valley West, Meyers and Wyoming Seminary.

Lake-Lehman’s Aryan Blazick, Kitt Patla, Sophia Soifer and Stephanie Ayers played on the Blue along with players from Pittston Area, Nanticoke, Holy Redeemer, Wyoming Area and Hazleton Area.