Dallas senior Mitchell Rome added two more running honors in the aftermath of his fourth-place state medal in Class 2A at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Rome was named second-team all-state by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association on its cross country team and was selected as the Most Outstanding boys runner when the Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Association named its 34th annual all-star team, sponsored by Wyoming Valley Striders.

Only two runners from District 2 were recognized among the top 20 boys, top 20 girls and two coaches around the state, regardless of class.

Wallenpaupack’s Tyler Wirth, the District 2-4 Class 3A champion, made the boys first team.

Rome won a District 2 Class 2A title and earned his second straight state medal to land among the 10 runners on the second team.

WVC coaches named Rome and Crestwood freshman Amy DeMarzo as Most Outstanding Runners.

The conference coaches selected teams of the top 20 boys and top 20 girls.

Rome was joined on the boys team by Lake-Lehman’s Chandler Longstreth and Will McCarroll, Tunkhannock’s Peter Sayre and Holy Redeemer’s Lukas Volpetti, a Dallas resident.

The girls team included Megan Borton, Kaitlyn Hodakowski and Grace Jarden from Dallas along with Madison Brdaric and Abby Paczewski from Lake-Lehman.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas senior outside hitter Gianna Musto was the leading vote-getter when the Wyoming Valley Conference coaches selected their all-star team.

Lake-Lehman’s senior middle hitter Macenzi Barker and senior libero Corinna Scoblick also made the first team.

First-year Tunkhannock head coach Karen Passarelli was named Coach of the Year.

Tunkhannock placed seniors Molly Goodwin and Megan Straley on the second team along with Lake-Lehman senior Jessica Salus.

The honorable mention list includes Emma Berger, Samantha Michael and Angelena Allen from Dallas, Morgan Marchakitus from Lake-Lehman and Jena Simmons and Dana Macko from Tunkhannock.

Rome https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL090118XC2.jpg Rome