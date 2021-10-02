On a brisk autumn Saturday night under the lights, the visiting Lake-Lehman Black Knights had the unique experience of playing in the stadium of Back Mountain rival Dallas, this time in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3A football game against the Holy Redeemer Royals.

And in the end, the Black Knights would enjoy Mountaineer Stadium very well as they cruised to a dominant, wire-to-wire 47-13 road victory.

With the impressive win, the Black Knights are currently on a two-game winning streak and improved their overall record to 3-2 at the midway point of their season. Meanwhile, the Royals (1-5) are on the other side of the coin, as they now have gotten beat soundly two games in a row.

“Yeah it’s much needed. To have a game on Saturday night when we are used to Friday night lights but overall I’m very proud of our guys,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilskey said. “We played a very athletic Redeemer and they can score at will at some points because of their athleticism in the perimeter game and they do well with that. They drove the ball down field and we had a big stop and overall our kids kept their poise and did what they do well.”

Lehman kicked off its offensive scoring barrage by turning a blocked Redeemer field goal attempt into immediate points, as with 7:37 left in the first quarter Cole Morio scampered into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown run to give his squad an early 7-0 advantage.

The Black Knights scored again with only 1:35 left in the opening period, as standout senior running back Colby Roberts scored the first of his three touchdowns, this time from only 1 yard out to increase the lead to 14-0.

To open up the second quarter, Lehman once again turned a key turnover from the defense — this time an interception from Morio — into points. With 11:53 left in the period, Roberts scored his second rushing touchdown of the contest, a 17-yard sprint to give the Black Knights a 20-0 lead.

Lehman ballooned its lead to 28-0 just under three minutes later when with 9:38 left in the first half senior fullback Santino Diana barreled his way into the end zone for a 13-yard score.

For the Black Knights’ final points before halftime, they turned senior Mason Konigus’ interception into points on offense, as fellow senior Dustin Heinrich finished off the scoring drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give his squad a 35-0 advantage.

“It’s also big turning turnovers into points, it’s a different aspect that we didn’t get all year,” Gilskey said. “You know blocking that field goal and getting the ball and returning it was definitely a nice touch for our kids because they’re super aggressive. So our kids preparation during the week was very well and we concentrated on their passing game because that’s what they do well.”

To start the second half with a bang, Lehman scored another touchdown the very first time it touched the ball on offense, as with 11:37 left in the third stanza Roberts scored a lightning quick 65-yard touchdown run to increase the Black Knights lead to 41-0.

However, Redeemer finally showed some life and score 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to cut the overwhelming deficit to just 41-13.

With 9:19 left in the third period, the speedy Justice Shoats scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown to finally get his squad on the board. Then about eight minutes later, with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter, Shoats scored again, this time on a 13-yard touchdown catch from signal caller Jacob Hunter on a perfect fade away pass into the back of the end zone to cut the lead to 41-13.

However, Lehman would finally put an end to the Royals would-be comeback attempt, as with 2:01 left in regulation senior tailback Jeremy Scouton broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run.

On the night, all of Lehman’s points came from their dominant rushing attack, as the Black Knights scored all seven touchdowns in the contest on the ground.

Lake-Lehman 47, Holy Redeemer 13

Lake-Lehman`14`21’6`6`— 47

Holy Redeemer `0`0`13`’0`— 13

First Quarter

LL – Cole Morio 9 run (Tanner Manzoni kick), 7:37

LL – Colby Roberts 1 run (Manzoni kick), 1:35

Second Quarter

LL – Colby Roberts 17 run (kick failed), 11:53

LL – Santino Diana 13 run (Roberts run), 9:38

LL – Dustin Heinrich 1 run (Manzoni kick), 2:24

Third Quarter

LL – Colby Roberts 65 run (run failed), 11:37

HR – Justice Shoats 4 run (Nick Dunleavy kick), 9:19

HR – Shoats 13 pass from Jacob Hunter (kick failed), 1:30

Fourth Quarter

LL – Jeremy Scouton 21 run (run failed), 2:01

Team statistics `LL `HR

First downs`22`19

Rushes-yards`39-351`13-123

Passing yards`70`219

Total yards`421`342

Passing’4-6-0-0`16-32-1-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-17

Punts-avg.`0-0`1-32

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`4-35`6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – LL, Colby Roberts 8-138, Santino Diana 5-42, Cole Morio 3-69, Dustin Heinrich 1-1,

Javon Borger 3-32, Jeremy Scouton 6-48, Josh Ryans 5-14, Brandon Ritinski 1-4, Gavin Wallace

2-1, Justin Pudimott 2-1, Benjamin Dowling 1-6, Hayden Evans 1-1, Connor Spencer 1-neg. 6.

HR, Jacob Hunter 6-72, Justice Shoats 2-17, Christian Leon 1-neg. 4, Zach Perta 1-0, Josh

Wesneski 3-38.

PASSING – LL, Landon Schuckers 4-6-70-0-0. HR, Jacob Hunter 16-32-219-1-2.

RECEIVING – LL, Dustin Heinrich 2-18, Colby Roberts 1-17, Santino Diana 1-35. HR, Zach Perta 7-

120, Justice Shoats 5-74, Josh Wesneski 1-12, Jayden Halstead 1-5, DJ McDermott 1-4, Ryan

Bilski 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS – LL, Cole Morio 1-0, Mason Konigus 1-0.

Field Goals – HR, BLK.