BETHLEHEM — By the time Dallas straightened out its offensive woes in the third quarter Tuesday night Carver E&S had done damage.

Carver added more to start the fourth quarter and eventually ended Dallas’ season with a 69-53 victory in a PIAA Class 4A boys basketball second-round game.

District 2 runner-up Dallas ended its season at 24-5.

The Mountaineers had their usual balanced scoring. Kael Berry had 15 points — all from 3-point range — before fouling out with 4:39 remaining.

Joey Nocito had 13, Pat Flanagan had 12 and Tyce Mason added 10 as Dallas fell short of making the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2022.

“They were more athletic and bigger and stronger than us,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “I thought we played well. We just lost our composure at the end of the third quarter a little bit. Then we got in a track meet and that’s their kind of game.”

The Mountaineers closed a 16-point deficit to 48-39 when Pat Flanagan finished the third quarter with a tip-in.

District 12 fifth seed Carver then opened the fourth quarter with eight consecutive points.

“Our kids are very resilient,” Carver coach Dustin Hardy-Moore said. “It’s one of the words we wrote on the board before the season — adversity and resilience. We went through both of that tonight.”

The track meet that Dallas didn’t want to get into occurred throughout the fourth quarter. The Engineers were strong in transition as Dallas never scored consecutive baskets.

Dallas’ last lead was 11-9 at 2:34 of the first quarter when Berry hit his second 3-pointer. Carver responded with a 9-2 run to open the second and kept responding any time the Mountaineers when on a small run.

Carver (22-6) will play in the quarterfinals on Friday against either D7 champion Knoch (23-4) and D7 third seed Pittsburgh North Catholic (20-6).

PIAA Class 4A Second Round

Carver E&S 69, Dallas 53

DALLAS (53) — Joey Nocito 5 1-2 13, Tyce Mason 4 2-2 10, Kael Berry 5 0-0 15, Pat Flanagan 6 0-2 12, Talan Geskey 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0, Brady McCann 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-6 53.

CARVER E&S (69) — Fareed Brown 8 3-4 20, Sahin Rodriguez 4 2-4 10, Matt McField 7 5-8 19, Billy Henigan 1 0-2 3, Malcolm Musgrove 0 0-0 0, Samir Roberts-Mouzon 2 0-2 5, Taydon Lewis 3 0-0 7, Treyvon Deadrick 2 0-0 4, Adonis Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-20 69.

Dallas`13`12`14`14 — 53

Carver E&S`14`17`17`21 — 69

Three-point goals: DAL 7 (Nocito 2, Berry 5). CAR 4 (Brown, Henigan, Roberts-Mouzon, Lewis).