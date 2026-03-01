Scranton Prep senior Brody Martin gets his medal from coach Larry Reagan after defeating Dallas for the District 2 Class 4A championship.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Perhaps the worst 10 minutes for Dallas on Saturday was when a little boy was on the court trying to make shots to win a prize.

That halftime break transformed the Mountaineers from a highly efficient offense to one having issues scoring.

That was just the opening Scranton Prep needed in the District 2 Class 4A boys basketball championship game at Mohegan Arena.

Led by an incredible offensive showing by sophomore Chicky Skoff, Prep erased a five-point halftime deficit, clamped down on defense and dominated the final two minutes for a 68-52 victory.

Prep (20-5) will play District 3 third seed Schuylkill Valley (17-9) in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs on Friday. Dallas (23-4) will play District 11 runner-up Allentown Central Catholic (14-11) also on Friday.

Trailing 15-10 after the first quarter, Dallas ripped off a 28-point second quarter to take a 38-33 halftime lead. Every starter contributed with Tyce Mason scoring seven points, Pat Flanagan scoring six and Kael Berry and Joey Nocito adding five each.

Then the offense shut down. The Mountaineers scored two points in the third quarter and 14 overall in the second half.

“To be honest with you, by the time the coaches got in the locker room the kids already had it figured out,” Prep coach Larry Reagan said. “It was very vocal in there before we got in. We kind of just went in and tried to get them to calm down, reset. Let’s start at zero and work our way back up because that first quarter we played terrific.”

Skoff compounded Dallas’ offensive woes. Nicknamed by his older brother and teammate Charlie, Skoff — whose actual first name is Matthew — scored the first 12 points of the third quarter. His steal led to a basket by Packy Doherty to complete a 14-0 run and give the Cavaliers a 47-38 lead.

“I just trusted my coaches. They had the perfect game plan,” said Skoff, who finished with a game-high 28 points. “I was just ready. I was ready for the moment.”

Dallas’ only third-quarter basket came at 1:54 on a spinning inside basket by Flanagan.

Despite the scoring slump, Berry led a fourth-quarter resurgence that moved Dallas within 49-45 with a little more than a minute gone. The Mountaineers closed the gap to 55-52 on an inside bucket by Talan Geskey with 2:18 remaining, but the offense stalled again. Prep then scored the final 13 points, all but two coming from the foul line.

Dallas coach Mark Belenski was unavailable after the game.

District 2 Class 4A Boys Championship

Scranton Prep 68, Dallas 52

SCRANTON PREP (68) — Chicky Skoff 9 7-8 28, Max McGrath 4 1-1 9, Brody Martin 2 3-7 7, Liam Haggerty 1 0-0 2, Packy Doherty 8 4-5 20, Charlie Skoff 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Doherty 0 0-0 0, Luke Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Alex Scanlon 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-21 68.

DALLAS (52) — Joey Nocito 1 3-4 6, Tyce Mason 3 3-4 10, Kael Berry 4 0-0 9, Pat Flanagan 6 4-6 18, Talan Geskey 3 0-0 6, Owen Oldt 0 0-2 0, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-16 52.

Scranton Prep`15`18`14`21 — 68

Dallas`10`28`2`12 — 52

Three-point goals: SP 3 (Skoff). DAL 6 (Nocito, Mason, Berry, P.Flanagan 2, Scatton).