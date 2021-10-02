🔊 Listen to this

Dallas scored 27 points in the first half Friday night.

The Mountaineers needed them. Williamsport did its best to make sure they didn’t have the ball after halftime.

Despite not getting to run a play for the entire third quarter, Dallas’ defense held on to beat the Millionaires 27-20 in Williamsport.

It was another close game for the Mountaineers (3-2), who nearly avoided their third overtime game of the season. Leading 27-14 at halftime, Dallas watched Williamsport grind things out after the break, going on a 20-play field goal drive that took the entirety of the quarter.

Connor Poole’s second field goal of the second half made it 27-20, and the Millionaires got the ball back with less than four minutes to go. But despite the disparity in snaps, the Mounts never let Williamsport get back in the end zone to earn the victory.

Dallas’ offense was plenty efficient to start the game, taking the opening kickoff and driving for a touchdown courtesy of a Parker Polesta 2-yard run.

Williamsport (3-3) answered with a 39-yard touchdown pass from George Whaley to Damond Green to tie the game.

Zach Paczewski struck back for the Dallas defense, coming up with an interception in the final minute of the first quarter and taking it back 25 yards for a score and a 14-7 lead.

The Mounts went up two scores in the second when Rocco Ormando took a short pass from Jackson Wydra 4o yards for a touchdown.

Williamsport pulled within 20-14 on a Lajear Whaley 8-yard run, but Dallas scored what proved to be the winning points with time winding down in the half on a 1-yard run by Wydra.