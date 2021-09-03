🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood (0-1) at Berwick (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (15-7), 3rd year; Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (162-106), 25th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 35-0 in 2020

First Meeting: Berwick 43-7 in 1989

All-Time Series: Berwick 14-4

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood dropped its opener to Williamsport 33-13. The Comets had the ball in Williamsport territory several times, but obviously didn’t capitalize enough. The defense fell victim to the Millionaires’ quick-strike offense. RB Kaleb Benjamin had a solid first half, but didn’t play in the second half because of an apparent injury.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs finally got the long-awaited matchup with Southern Columbia. They were systematical dismantled by the Tigers 43-0. Neither team scored in the second half. Berwick had 113 yards of offense while the defense surrendered nearly 300 yards.

Bottom Line: Crestwood should be able to regroup quicker.

Dallas (0-1) at Wyoming Valley West (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (45-26), 7th year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (6-12) 3rd year

Last Meeting: Dallas 48-12 in 2020

First Meeting: Valley West 41-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Valley West 17-13

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers were within striking distance entering the fourth quarter against Valley View, only to surrender two touchdowns in the 34-14 loss. However, the yardage difference was alarming, with Valley View outgaining Dallas 369-145. The Cougars were particularly successful on the ground, something Dallas definitely needs to improve upon vs. Valley West.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans rolled West Scranton 50-6, scoring their most points since a 63-14 victory over Abington Heights in 2017. RB Isaiah Cobb had a career-best 132 yards on just 18 carries and scored twice. New QB Luke Buss was 2-for-5, but both completions resulted in touchdowns. The defense and special teams also scored against the rebuilding Invaders.

Bottom Line: Dallas was more battle tested in its opener. Maybe that plays a factor … maybe it doesn’t.

Harrisburg (1-0) at Hazleton Area (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett (82-40), 11th year; Dennis Buchman (4-4), 2nd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Harrisburg: Harrisburg was a team on a mission last year – a mission to play enough games to qualify for the District 3 playoffs. The Cougars fell short as their fifth game was forfeited due to a COVID-19 issue. The Cougars defeated perennial power Pine-Richland 26-21 in their opener. They pounded running backs Kyle Williams and Mahkai Hopkins most of the game, a strategy that could be beneficial once again.

Scouting Hazleton Area: Hazleton Area came into the season with high expectations. The Cougars, though, were humbled 35-7 by Wyoming Area. The Warriors simply ran the ball at will against the Hazleton Area defense. And based on what Harrisburg likes to do, that could be a major problem. They avoided a shutout with a late score.

Bottom Line: Harrisburg’s running attack will be too much for Hazleton Area.

Holy Redeemer (0-1) at Mid Valley (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (1-14), 3rd year; Mid Valley’s Stan Yanoski (2-5), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Mid Valley 26-7 in 2009

First Meeting: Mid Valley 14-3 in 2008

All-Time Series: Mid Valley 2-0

Scouting Redeemer: Redeemer lost 34-28 to Holy Cross, allowing the Crusaders to snap a 13-game losing streak. The Royals had major issues against the run, so much so that Holy Cross didn’t even attempt a pass. On a positive note, QB Jacob Hunter and WR Zach Perta formed a solid connection. But once again, Redeemer failed to generate any type of running game.

Scouting Mid Valley: Mid Valley battled state-ranked Old Forge to the end before falling 40-29. Senior Devin Ayala had a big day against a formidable Blue Devils defense, so that doesn’t bode well for Redeemer. QB Cam Riccardo led a comeback attempt with two fourth-quarter TD throws. Although the Spartans were 1-5 in 2020, this could be the season where they turn the corner.

Bottom Line: Until Redeemer shows it can stop the run, opponents – like Mid Valley tonight – will use that formula to defeat the Royals.

Nanticoke Area (0-1) at Lake-Lehman (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (78-46) 12th year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (43-69), 12th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 35-3 in 2020

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 38-20 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 25-24

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans had no answer for Scranton Prep RB London Montgomery in a 49-9 loss. Of course, few teams are expected to solve the dynamic running threat. As for the Nanticoke Area offense, it had some success running the ball, but the passing game never attempted a pass. Three turnovers didn’t help what was expected to be a tough matchup.

Scouting Lehman: Lehman’s rematch of the D2-3A title game with Lakeland was much more lopsided with the Chiefs winning again, this time 41-12. The secondary was torched for 238 yards and four TD passes. The Black Knights lost most of their playmakers from a successful 2020 season and it showed with a grand total of 153 yards on offense.

Bottom Line: This game was originally scheduled to be played in Nanticoke but was moved to Lehman on Thursday because of conditions at the Trojans’ stadium. The Knights should be able to bounce back.

Tunkhannock (0-1) at Pittston Area (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (12-19), 4th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (14-25), 5th year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 35-32 in 2019

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 7-0 in 1968

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 25-14-1

Scouting Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock lost 16-0 to Abington Heights, failing to score for the first time since a 49-0 loss to Coughlin in 2015. New QB Ben Chilson had a good night throwing the ball, but too many times the Tigers had breakdowns on offense. Aside from a long TD pass in the first quarter, the defense played well enough to keep Tunkhannock in the game.

Scouting Pittston Area: Like Tunkhannock, Pittston Area was also shutout. The Patriots were blanked 37-0 by North Pocono. Unlike Tunkhannock, Pittston Area’s offense has sputtered before with four shutout losses since the start of the 2019 season. Turnovers were a big culprit vs. North Pocono with seven in all.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock has a better chance to regroup based the teams’ opening-night performances.

Williamsport (1-0) at Altoona (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (51-56) 10th year; Altoona’s Vince Nedimyer (6-12), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Altoona 29-14

First Meeting: Tie 6-6 in 1909

All-Time Series: Williamsport 39-34-3

Scouting Williamsport: Williamsport found a big-play threat in a 33-13 win over Crestwood. Like opponents really want to see the Millionaires with another one. Sophomore WR Jamaire Harden caught four passes for 176 yards and two TDs. He’s a burner. The defense found itself in some uncomfortable spots at times, but found its way out of the jams.

Scouting Altoona: The Mountain Lions defeated Hollidaysburg 20-3 in their opener. Altoona did nothing fancy as QB Aiden Steinbugl threw just five passes. Instead, he and RB Ethan Stroup ran the ball as the Mountain Lions scored on their first two possessions. Stroup ended up scoring all three touchdowns.

Bottom Line: Williamsport to get revenge on last season’s playoff loss to Altoona

Hanover Area (0-1) at Susquehanna (0-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (3-14), 3rd year; Susquehanna’s Kyle Cook (35-46), 9th year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 15-12 in 2011

First Meeting: Susquehanna 26-13 in 2010

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes lost their 10th in a row, falling 41-6 on the road to a veteran Athens squad. The offense totaled just 49 yards, with a TD pass from QB Christian Torres to WR Jake Zola accounting for a chunk of them. The defense had issues vs. the run and the pass. The schedule, though, eases up the next three weeks.

Scouting Susquehanna: Susquehanna had a rally from a 21-point deficit fall just short in a 21-20 loss to Riverside. RB Jesse DeLousia had a strong game, but the passing game didn’t produce much. The defense looked solid. The Sabers played just four games in 2020, routing two opponents and getting blown out twice.

Bottom Line: Hanover Area will battle, but likely fall short.

Wyoming Area (1-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre Area (1-0)

2 p.m. Saturday

WVW Spartan Stadium

The Coaches: Randy Spencer (80-54) 13th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (82-81), 16th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors kept it simple in an impressive 35-7 win over Hazleton Area. Veteran RB Drew Mruk and Leo Haros toted the ball for most of the night, with Aaron Crossley also helping out. They threw just four passes. The defense shut down a talented Hazleton Area offense until a score late in the contest.

Scouting WBA: Down 13-0, the Wolfpack stormed back for a 35-13 victory over Scranton. Sophomore Mekhi Nelson had a heck of a varsity debut, running for a TD, catching a TD pass and throwing a TD pass. That’s good for WBA, which lost its primary playmakers to graduation. The defense gave up a long TD drive to start the game. The other Scranton score came on a short field after a fumble recovery.

Bottom Line: After impressive debuts by both teams, this one could go either way.