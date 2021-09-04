🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — After an opening week that saw constant lightning and severe weather delays that led to their first game being postponed, Friday night saw picturesque weather for the host Lake-Lehman Black Knights.

Lehman started off slowly in a scoreless defensive struggle with conference foe Nanticoke Area before scoring 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to capture a 15-0 victory.

The young Black Knights showed solid improvement from their disappointing 41-12 Week 1 home loss to Lakeland. Meanwhile, Nanticoke Area was highly competitive in the contest after an overwhelming 49-9 defeat from the Scranton Prep.

“This was a big win,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “With a lot of mistakes last week and guys out of position playing all over the field, we limited a lot of what we’ve done in the past week, and overall I’m so proud of our kids because they just needed to believe and do what they needed to do as a team and move guys in different spots.

“They are so green. We lost all those seniors last year and the kids really have to believe and stick together as a group from freshmen to seniors. I was happy with their energy and just want to see these guys improve each week.”

After both teams moved the ball through their running attacks but saw their offensive drives stall out through miscues or turnovers, the game was all locked up in a 0-0 tie heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Black Knights made a pivotal play on offense that turned the momentum in the ball game.

When senior wideout Dustin Heinrich sprung open down the middle of the field and caught a crucial 37-yard pass, the lone reception for any receiver in the game, Lake-Lehman’s offense was back in business deep in Nanticoke Area territory. Shortly after that, junior quarterback Landon Schuckers sprinted down the sidelines for a 32-yard scamper to put his squad on the 1-yard goal line.

From there, senior tailback Colby Roberts converted on third-and-goal and found his way into the end zone for the 1-yard score to put his team on the board. Brandon Ritinski ran for the two-point conversion, and the Black Knights led 8-0 with 10:48 left.

Lehman got all the insurance points it needed when with only 2:24 left in the ball game, Roberts broke free for a 15-yard touchdown run to give his team the 15-0 advantage.

Lehman was led on offense by the hard running of Roberts, who as the game progressed wore down the Nanticoke Area defense. Roberts tallied a game-high 101 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. The Black Knights’ other star of the game was Heinrich, who not only made the pivotal reception on offense but on defense caused two key turnovers to slow the Trojans’ momentum. He recovered a fumble late in the first quarter and picked off a pass with just over two minutes remaining before halftime.

Lake-Lehman 15, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke`0`0`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`15 — 15

Fourth Quarter

LL — Colby Roberts 1 run (Brandon Ritinski run), 10:48.

LL — Colby Roberts 15 run (Tanner Manzoni kick), 2:24.

Team statistics`Nanticoke`Lehman

First downs`12`10

Rushes-yards`44-194`34-195

Passing yards`0`37

Total yards`194`232

Passing`0-7-0-1`1-3-0-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-7`2-12

Punts-avg.`1-30`3-28

Fumbles-lost`4-1`3-0

Penalties-yards`7-50`2-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Aidan Jaskulski 6-31, Ayden Everett 7-30, Zach Fox 14-50, Payton Kepp 13-73, Mykal Julian 2-6, Seth Raymor 2-4. LL, Colby Roberts 15-101, Cole Morio 6-24, Landon Schuckers 4-33, Joe Vegas 2-8, Santino Diana 3-3, Javon Borger 4-26.

PASSING — NAN, Payton Kepp 0-2-0-0-1, Seth Raymor 0-5-0-0-0. LL, Landon Schuckers 0-2-0-0-0, Cole Morio 1-1-37-0-0.

RECEIVING — NAN, None. LL, Dustin Heinrich 1-37.

INTERCEPTIONS — LL, Dustin Heinrich 1-10.