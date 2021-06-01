Black Knights win

second consecutive

D2 Class 3A crown

🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Graedon Finarelli runs between second and third base after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against Scranton Prep in the District 2 Class 3A championship game Tuesday.

Scranton Prep’s Noah Sorensen tags out Lake-Lehman’s Connor Morgan trying to steal second in the fifth inning of the District 2 Class 3A championship game Tuesday.

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman won its second consecutive District 2 Class 3A baseball championship Tuesday, but it had a special meaning.

The 5-0 win over Scranton Prep wasn’t just for the players wearing back and yellow. It was for those guys who never got the chance to defend the title or wear a Lehman uniform for a final time last year. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all high school sports last spring.

“I think it’s very special because our team comes out every day and practices hard and it was really upsetting to see that the seniors couldn’t play their last year,” said Lehman starting pitcher Ty Federici, who limited Prep to two hits through six innings. “Most of us just wanted to do it for them and everybody who’s put in the hard work all season.”

Both teams advance to the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs on Monday. Lake-Lehman (16-2) will play District 4 champion Loyalsock (16-6), most likely at a District 2 site based on the Black Knights being on the top of the state bracket. Scranton Prep (6-12) gets D11 champion Palisades (14-7), with the game at a District 11 site.

Federici, an LSU recruit, admitted he wasn’t feeling well prior to the game. Aside from surrendering a two-out double in the second, he ran into a little trouble in the fourth. He hit lead-off hitter Noah Sorensen with a pitch, but catcher Graedon Finarelli erased him trying to steal second.

Prep’s Mike Golay was also hit by a pitch in the inning and moved to third on a two-out single by Roman Valvano. Federici, though, got a groundout to end the inning and then retired six of the next seven batters before yielding to reliever Nick Finarelli in the seventh. Finarelli, a Virginia Tech recruit, cut down the side with three strikeouts.

“We were thinking about letting him finish it,” Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said, “but it’s hot out here today. And Ty, he’s good for six, seven innings but just the heat and the whole adrenaline rush. Plus, he wasn’t feeling good before the game so possibly a little dehydration. But we did need to get Nick some work.”

Prep starter Brian Walsh was also solid on the mound, but Lehman finally broke through in the fourth inning.

Lehman’s Connor Morgan opened the fourth with an infield single where he was initially called out. The home plate umpire overruled the call since the high throw popped out of the mitt of first baseman Ethan Muha. Morgan then stole second, moved to third on a flyout and scored when Luke Spencer reached on an error with two outs.

Gavin Wallace ran for Spencer and raced to third on Nick Finarelli’s single to right. The duo then pulled a double steal with Finarelli stopping halfway to second and retreating to first. Wallace dashed home before Finarelli was tagged out.

Consecutive two-out singles by Cole Morio and Morgan made it 4-0 in the fifth. Corey Bean started the inning by reaching on an error and scored on Morio single to right.

Graedon Finarelli then put the final touches on the victory by blasting a home run to left in the sixth. It was the Black Knights’ first homer of the season.

“I thought Brian threw really well today,” Prep coach Mark Seitzinger said. “He threw in the strike zone and what more can you ask for out of your starting pitcher. Defense, it wasn’t the greatest defensive day for us. We made a couple mistakes, but overall I didn’t think we played all that badly. Brian I think gave up one run, we gave up four.”

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Lake-Lehman 5, Scranton Prep 0

Scranton Prep`AB`R`H`BI

RocValvano c`1`0`0`0

Walsh p`3`0`0`0

Sorensen ss`2`0`0`0

Muha 1b`3`0`0`0

Durkin rf`0`0`0`0

Golay dh`2`0`0`0

RomValvano 3b`3`0`1`0

Gianello lf`3`0`1`0

Dennis 2b`3`0`0`0

Grady cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`2`0

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski 2b`3`0`0`0

Morio 1b`3`1`1`1

Morgan cf`3`1`2`1

Federici p-1b`3`0`1`0

G.Finarelli c`3`1`1`1

Spencer ss`3`0`0`0

Wallace pr`0`1`0`0

N.Finarelli lf-p`2`0`1`0

Leone ph`1`0`0`0

Bean 3b`2`1`1`0

Kaiser rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`5`7`3

Scranton Prep`000`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`000`221`0 — 5

2B — Gianello. HR — G.Finarelli.

Scranton Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Walsh L`6`7`5`1`0`5

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici W`6`2`0`0`2`7

N.Finarelli`1`0`0`0`0`1