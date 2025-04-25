Holy Redeemer shortstop Dominic Marranca fields a grounder in the fifth inning off the bat of Lake-Lehman’s Jake Naugle.

Holy Redeemer second baseman Jack Hurst get under a popup hit by Lake-Lehman’s Sam Finarelli in the fourth inning.

Holy Redeemer’s Garrett Yakimowicz dives for first base on a pickoff attempt in the first inning.

Holy Redeemer third baseman Nick Mazzarella makes a throw to second base for a forceout in the second inning.

Holy Redeemer left fielder Zach Schultz makes the catch on a flyball hit by Lake-Lehman’s Chris Sholtis in the third inning.

LEHMAN TWP. — Holy Redeemer’s pitching did it again to Lake-Lehman.

This time it was Cody Quaglia. The junior righty threw a one-hitter and struck out seven as the Royals shut out Lehman 4-0 Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game.

Redeemer (6-0 Div. 2, 9-1 overall) stayed in sole possession of first place. Only Wyoming Area (5-1 Div. 2, 6-6) is within striking distance.

Quaglia retired the final 14 batters he faced and benefited from flawless defense during the stretch.

“The slider was working really well for me,” Quaglia said. “It was rough at the start because the wind was picking up and it moved my pitches in certain spots that I really didn’t mess with.

“Once I felt the mound and just got my rhythm, my guys had my back. I only had only seven strikeouts, so my guys behind me had my back the whole time.”

Lehman (4-3 Div. 2, 8-5) had its only hit in the second inning when Jake Evans led off with a single to left. The Black Knights had four base runners all game and were shut out for the first time this season.

In two losses to Redeemer, Lehman hit .063 (3-for-48) and scored a total of two runs.

“All our guys just throw really well,” Redeemer coach Ryan Knowles said. “That’s just the strength of our team our pitching. It really is.”

Lehman starter Chris Sholtis threw six strong innings in a 3-2 loss to Redeemer on April 2. He retired the first two batters Thursday on two pitches, but Redeemer managed to get a run in the first on a single by Drew Cisney.

The Royals added another run in the second on a sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon. The score was set up by a double steal by Dom Marranca and Zach Schultz.

Sholtis departed the mound with two outs in the third after an error allowed Redeemer to score two unearned runs.

“Cody threw a gem today,” Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “He was on and Chris was off.”

Redeemer will get its first crack at Wyoming Area on May 3 at home. The teams play at Wyoming Area three days later.

Wyoming Area 17, Tunkhannock 1

Wyoming Area scored 16 runs in the fourth inning to end the game via the 15-run rule.

The Warriors had just five hits, but were aided by 19 walks issued by Tunkhannock pitching.

Jeremy Layland had double, single and four RBI for Wyoming Area. Anthony DeLucca had a single and two RBI.

Marco Altavilla pitched a complete game, surrendering three hits and fanning six.

Hanover Area 11, MMI Prep 7

Hanover Area erased a 4-0 deficit after two innings to defeat MMI Prep.

Said Martinez was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Hanover Area. Cole Kablick was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Brody Richardson had two hits and two RBI. Connor Engleman had two hits and an RBI.

Caleb Skuba tripled and doubled for MMI. Nick Pantages was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Adam Frask and Mike Kranyak each had two RBI.

Northwest 14, Sugar Valley 3

Dom Cavuto and Roman Bednarek had two hits each for Northwest. Brent Parnell picked up the win on the mound.

Northwest will host Hanover Area at 4:45 p.m. Friday in a game originally listed for Friday. The Rangers play MMI Prep at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at PNC Field in Moosic.

Holy Redeemer 4, Lake-Lehman 0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Marranca ss`2`0`0`0

Gordon rf`3`0`0`1

Quaglia p`3`0`2`0

Yakimowicz cr`0`1`0`0

Hummel dh`2`1`2`0

Mazzarella 2b`0`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`0`0

Krakosky cr`0`0`0`0

Cisney cf`4`1`2`1

Binker 1b`4`0`1`0

Schultz lf`3`1`0`0

Hurst 2b`4`0`0`0

Totals`28`4`7`2

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

T.Evans 2b`3`0`0`0

Sholtis p`3`0`0`0

Weaver cr`0`0`0`0

Jenkins ss`3`0`0`0

Finarelli rf`3`0`0`0

J.Evans dh`3`0`1`0

Voelker 3b`0`0`0`0

Morris 1b`3`0`0`0

Naugle lf`2`0`0`0

Albee c`2`0`0`0

Purdy cf`0`0`0`0

Smigielski p`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`1`0

Holy Redeemer`112`000`0 — 4

Lake-Lehman`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Hummel.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Quaglia (W)`7`1`0`0`0`7

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sholtis (L)`2.2`4`4`2`5`1

Smigielski`4.1`3`0`0`1`3

Wyoming Area 17, Tunkhannock 1

(4 inn.)

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder`0`0`0`0

DeLucca cf`1`2`1`2

Rusinchak lf`2`1`0`1

Vacula 3b`2`2`0`0

Fath 2b`0`2`0`1

Rogish rf`0`2`0`0

Meade dh`2`1`0`1

Crane dh`0`1`0`1

Layland c`4`2`2`4

Speicher 1b`3`2`1`1

Yatsko ss`1`2`1`0

Wassel ss`0`0`0`1

Totals`15`17`5`12

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Gregory cf`2`0`0`0

Harvey`0`0`0`0

Parr p`3`0`0`0

Kozlansky 1b`1`0`0`0

Dominick rf`2`0`1`0

Kaleta 3b`1`1`0`0

Patton c`1`0`1`0

Pieretti`1`0`0`0

Welles lf`1`0`1`0

Baltrustaits`1`0`0`0

Gilroy ss`1`0`0`0

Mislevy 2b`0`0`0`1

Teaman p`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`1`3`1

Wyoming Area`100`(16) — 17

Tunkhannock`010`0 — 1

2B — Layland.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Altavilla (W)`4`3`1`1`5`6

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Parr (L)`3.1`1`6`5`11`3

Dominick`0.0`2`4`4`0`0

Gregory`0.1`1`4`4`3`0

Gilroy`0.0`1`3`3`4`0

Teaman`0.1`0`0`0`1`0