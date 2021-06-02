🔊 Listen to this

Benco Dental Managing Director Chuck Cohen, center left, receives the keys to ADI Mobile Health from its founder, Tim Kitch, surrounded by members of the ADI team.

The acquisition combines ADI’s proven skill at manufacturing uncompromising mobile clinics with Benco’s industry-leading, in-house interior design capabilities, opening the door for a complete re-imagination of what’s possible in mobile clinics. Shown is Benco Dental’s CenterPoint design facility in Costa Mesa, Calif.

PITTSTON — Benco Dental, the nation’s largest independent distributor of oral healthcare technology and supplies, announced that it has finalized a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Oregon-based ADI Mobile Health.

Chuck Cohen, Benco Dental’s Managing Director, said the acquisition brings together ADI’s proven skill at manufacturing uncompromising mobile clinics with Benco’s industry-leading, in-house interior design and equipment planning capabilities to open the door for a complete re-imagination of what’s possible in mobile clinics.

In addition, ADI products will now also be available through the Benco sales team of more than 400 associates across the United States.

“Combining the proven strengths of ADI and Benco is an exciting first step toward becoming the undisputed leader in the mobile clinic space,” Cohen said. “As dentists and patients seek more convenient care delivery, we believe there has never been a better time to enter this business.”

Founded by Tim Kitch, ADI’s singular focus has helped the company carve out a prominent position in a rapidly growing segment as patients demand greater convenience and access to care.

“We’re thrilled to carry on Tim Kitch’s legacy as a passionate entrepreneur and proud to have ADI’s entire team join Benco’s family of companies,” Cohen said.

Both parties expect to complete the transaction during the coming weeks.

Benco will operate ADI as one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and Cohen said the transition will be seamless for ADI customers, as its employees and systems will carry over.

ADI will continue to be headquartered at its current location in Tualatin, Oregon.

Since 1984, ADI Mobile Health has manufactured the finest custom-crafted mobile dental/medical health clinic vehicles for customers around the world. Their patented generator systems deliver unmatched levels of consistent power production at low vibration and decibel levels that enable a relaxing experience for patients and practitioners alike.

Benco Dental, headquartered in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is America’s largest family-owned dental distributor, offering a complete portfolio of technology, supplies, equipment, consulting and other services from coast to coast.

As the first dental distributor to offer dental practice design and space planning in 1978, Cohen said Benco has established a position of industry leadership. This grew substantially with the introduction of CenterPoint design and equipment facilities beginning in 2010, which changed the way customers try and buy equipment while simultaneously planning their practice designs.

Today, Benco Dental operates CenterPoint locations in California, Texas and Pennsylvania, and introduced the CenterPoint Virtual Experience during 2020 in response to COVID-19.