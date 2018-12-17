CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail led by 15 points late in the third quarter, but Lake-Lehman scored 25 in the fourth to defeat the Lions, 49-45, in the consolation game of the Cal King Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament Dec. 15.

“We’ve been preaching aggressiveness and playing smart basketball for a while,” Lake-Lehman head coach Dwayne Kalinay said. “It was a great way, as a team, to finish. Our seniors really played smart basketball and we limited our turnovers.”

Lake-Lehman forward CJ Cercone scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Black Knights’ comeback. He also had six of his 11 rebounds and a steal in the fourth.

“He’s one of our seniors that we lean on,” Kalinay said. “He had four offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter alone and was really solid down the stretch. That’s the senior leadership we’ve been looking for.”

Sophomore Max Paczewski, an all-tournament team selection, scored six of his 11 points in the fourth for Lehman.

Donnie Thompson, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, and Josh Kane each scored four points in the fourth quarter for the Black Knights.

Kalinay also credited a change in defensive strategy for helping Lake-Lehman (1-3) pull out the win.

“It seemed like when we went full-court man-to-man (defense) it kind of energized our offense a little bit,” he said. “We always say defense leads to offense.”

Lackawanna Trail (2-2) was plagued by foul trouble throughout the game as three players, two forwards and a center, fouled out.

“We’ve really struggled with fouls, even in the two games we won,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Christian Sunseri said. “I think that really hurt us by not being able to have our size on the floor for rebounding purposes and to help with scoring.”

Point guard Josh Rzucidlo, an all-tournament team pick, sparked the Lions on both ends of the floor. The junior finished with 16 points, five steals and three rebounds.

“The way he’s been able to pressure the ball and disrupt the other team has been really big,” Sunseri said. “He’s been a leader for us.”

The Lions are still trying to find consistency on the court after three starters missed the first three weeks of practice due to the football team’s run to the state championship game.

“We’re still working at it, but we’re getting there,” Sunseri said. “Shooting-wise, I think it will get better. Their first practice was (last) Sunday and we played four games this week.”

Lackawanna Trail point guard Josh Rzucidlo brings the ball down the court during the consolation game of the Cal King Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament Dec. 15. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal Lackawanna Trail's Nico Berrios looks to make a pass during the consolation game of the Cal King Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament Dec. 15. Robert Tomkavage | Abington Journal

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com