Tommy Traver has been one of the best wrestlers in the Wyoming Valley Conference since bursting onto the scene as a freshman. Now a senior, he has always seemed to be destined for greatness.

The 138-pounder can call himself the best ever at Tunkhannock, and the season has just begun.

Traver has started the campaign with 10 straight wins and is shattering the Tigers’ school record for career wins. After winning the Panther Holiday Classic on Saturday at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Traver now stands at 129 career victories surpassing the mark of 123 that was previously set by 2016 graduate Bill Manley and 2018 graduate Sam Rice.

Traver pinned Clay Baker, of Spring Grove, in 2:33 to claim the gold at the event. Traver was one of just two Tigers to medal at the prestigious event on Saturday. Dave Evans placed third in the 120-pound weight.

Tunkhannock placed 12th out of 45 teams in the event, which was won by North Allehgeny.

Penn Manor Tournament

Steven Newell and Shane Henniger each reached the finals before settling for second place, leading the way for Dallas in the Friday and Saturday tournament.

The Mountaineers finished 14th in the 26-team field. Bethlehem Liberty ran away with the team title by 103 points over New Oxford.

Newell took second at 182, dropping a 6-3 decision to Downingtown West’s Maximus Hale in the final.

Central York’s Michael Wolfgram teat Henninger by technical fall, 19-3 in 3:31, in the 285-pound final.

Lenny Kelley placed fourth at 170.

MyHouse X-Calibur Tournament

Lake-Lehman finished 11th out of 24 teams in the MyHouse X-Calibur Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Wilkes University.

Bob Long (132) and Nick Zaboski (170) finished fourth to lead the Black Knights.

Wyoming Seminary won the tournament.

Delaware Valley 57

Lake-Lehman 21

Lake-Lehman fell to defending District 2 Class 3A champion Delaware Valley in a Thursday non-league match.

Zach Stuart (126), Nick Zaboski (182) and T.J. Meehan (285) had pins for the Black Knights. Bob Long won a decision at 132.

