Tunkhannock United Methodist Church offers live nativity presentation

TUNKHANNOCK — Parishioners of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church allowed people to watch eight scenes of Jesus’ Nativity while perched on blanket-covered hay bales. Passengers rode on the back of a wagon during the church’s third annual Journey to Bethlehem, held during the evenings of Dec. 14 and 15. The presentation is a free gift from the church to the community.
About 300 people per night come from all over northeast PA and waited their turn inside the church while three wagons gave rides to about 25 passengers at a time. A showing of the 2004 Christmas film “The Polar Express” provided entertainment in the church.
“Tonight’s been a great turnout,” said Deb Kintner, who obtained the idea from a church in Carlisle, where her daughter resides.
Kintner applied for a grant to the Susquehanna Conference of United Methodist Church.
About 80 people participate in Journey to Bethlehem each year from acting the roles to constructing the scenes and setting them up.
Church members Dick Daniels, who played Gospel writer Luke, and Scott Walburn, as a narrator, described each scene to the passengers as the wagon made its rounds to the scenes in the church’s vicinity.
“Our first stop will be the home of Caesar Augustus,” said Daniels, as the driver stopped where actor Eric Rome portrayed the Roman leader and his guards, played by Jeff Mancuso and Corbin Gay. The guards collected a gold coin and census card each passenger was given when they registered inside the church.
New this year, soloist Patty Frangella sang a Christmas song after the angel Gabriel, played by Kirk Arnold, told Mary, played by Jody Crimmel, she would bear a son. Sarah Shaffer-Greene rotated performances with the same song for the same scene. There was also singing in the final scene — the manger scene — by some of the church’s choir members.
Ron Furman, who rode on a wagon ride with his wife Terry, built the cradle for baby Jesus. He currently lives in Mehoopany but came to his hometown of Tunkhannock to help with Journey to Bethlehem.
“It was touching and very nice,” Ron said. Everybody did a great job.
“The real reason for the season,” added Terry.
Church member Leona Sturdevent has been a narrator of the wagon rides for all three years.
“I love being the narrator and going to different scenes,” she said. “It’s nice to see people involved and the camaraderie afterwards.”
Tom Daniels, Esquire, also a narrator, enjoys this event.
“It gets you involved in the church and spend time with other members of the church,” he said.
The riders were glad the weather was warmer this year, unlike last year when it was bitterly cold. It allowed them to enjoy the event even more.
“Everyone did a wonderful job,” said Wendy Crispell, of Beaumont. “It puts you in the true spirit of Christmas.”
“It was amazing how many people came to this event and how many people were involved,” added Rich Bechetti, of Sweet Valley. “They do a nice job.”
