Tunkhannock United Methodist Church offers live nativity presentation

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Kirk Arnold, as the angel Gabriel, tells Mary, played by Jody Crimmel, she will bear a child. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tunkhannock United Methodist Church members Dick Daniels, left, as the Gospel writer Luke, and Scott Walburn, as a narrator, tell the Nativity story to passengers on a wagon ride. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Linda Murray, left, and Nancy Klimas play bakers who make bread to give to passengers onthe wagon rides. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Eric Rome, center, as Caesar Augustus, and his guards played by Jeff Mancuso, left, and Corbin Gay. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Dorothy Sharpe, left, as the innkeeper’s wife, tells Mary and Joseph, played by Nancy Reiley and Sean Hadley, there is no room in the inn. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Children of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church sing like the angels they play. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Choir members of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church sing during the manger scene. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Fourteen-month-old Annabelle Crispell enjoys a cookie after the wagon ride with her mother Felicia Tague, left, and friend Kelly Hall, all from Tunkhannock. - -

TUNKHANNOCK — Parishioners of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church allowed people to watch eight scenes of Jesus’ Nativity while perched on blanket-covered hay bales. Passengers rode on the back of a wagon during the church’s third annual Journey to Bethlehem, held during the evenings of Dec. 14 and 15. The presentation is a free gift from the church to the community.

About 300 people per night come from all over northeast PA and waited their turn inside the church while three wagons gave rides to about 25 passengers at a time. A showing of the 2004 Christmas film “The Polar Express” provided entertainment in the church.

“Tonight’s been a great turnout,” said Deb Kintner, who obtained the idea from a church in Carlisle, where her daughter resides.

Kintner applied for a grant to the Susquehanna Conference of United Methodist Church.

About 80 people participate in Journey to Bethlehem each year from acting the roles to constructing the scenes and setting them up.

Church members Dick Daniels, who played Gospel writer Luke, and Scott Walburn, as a narrator, described each scene to the passengers as the wagon made its rounds to the scenes in the church’s vicinity.

“Our first stop will be the home of Caesar Augustus,” said Daniels, as the driver stopped where actor Eric Rome portrayed the Roman leader and his guards, played by Jeff Mancuso and Corbin Gay. The guards collected a gold coin and census card each passenger was given when they registered inside the church.

New this year, soloist Patty Frangella sang a Christmas song after the angel Gabriel, played by Kirk Arnold, told Mary, played by Jody Crimmel, she would bear a son. Sarah Shaffer-Greene rotated performances with the same song for the same scene. There was also singing in the final scene — the manger scene — by some of the church’s choir members.

Ron Furman, who rode on a wagon ride with his wife Terry, built the cradle for baby Jesus. He currently lives in Mehoopany but came to his hometown of Tunkhannock to help with Journey to Bethlehem.

“It was touching and very nice,” Ron said. Everybody did a great job.

“The real reason for the season,” added Terry.

Church member Leona Sturdevent has been a narrator of the wagon rides for all three years.

“I love being the narrator and going to different scenes,” she said. “It’s nice to see people involved and the camaraderie afterwards.”

Tom Daniels, Esquire, also a narrator, enjoys this event.

“It gets you involved in the church and spend time with other members of the church,” he said.

The riders were glad the weather was warmer this year, unlike last year when it was bitterly cold. It allowed them to enjoy the event even more.

“Everyone did a wonderful job,” said Wendy Crispell, of Beaumont. “It puts you in the true spirit of Christmas.”

“It was amazing how many people came to this event and how many people were involved,” added Rich Bechetti, of Sweet Valley. “They do a nice job.”

Kirk Arnold, as the angel Gabriel, tells Mary, played by Jody Crimmel, she will bear a child. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem2.jpg Kirk Arnold, as the angel Gabriel, tells Mary, played by Jody Crimmel, she will bear a child. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tunkhannock United Methodist Church members Dick Daniels, left, as the Gospel writer Luke, and Scott Walburn, as a narrator, tell the Nativity story to passengers on a wagon ride. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem3.jpg Tunkhannock United Methodist Church members Dick Daniels, left, as the Gospel writer Luke, and Scott Walburn, as a narrator, tell the Nativity story to passengers on a wagon ride. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Linda Murray, left, and Nancy Klimas play bakers who make bread to give to passengers onthe wagon rides. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem4.jpg Linda Murray, left, and Nancy Klimas play bakers who make bread to give to passengers onthe wagon rides. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Eric Rome, center, as Caesar Augustus, and his guards played by Jeff Mancuso, left, and Corbin Gay. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem1.jpg Eric Rome, center, as Caesar Augustus, and his guards played by Jeff Mancuso, left, and Corbin Gay. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Dorothy Sharpe, left, as the innkeeper’s wife, tells Mary and Joseph, played by Nancy Reiley and Sean Hadley, there is no room in the inn. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem5.jpg Dorothy Sharpe, left, as the innkeeper’s wife, tells Mary and Joseph, played by Nancy Reiley and Sean Hadley, there is no room in the inn. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Children of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church sing like the angels they play. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem6.jpg Children of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church sing like the angels they play. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Choir members of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church sing during the manger scene. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem7.jpg Choir members of Tunkhannock United Methodist Church sing during the manger scene. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Fourteen-month-old Annabelle Crispell enjoys a cookie after the wagon ride with her mother Felicia Tague, left, and friend Kelly Hall, all from Tunkhannock. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bethlehem8.jpg Fourteen-month-old Annabelle Crispell enjoys a cookie after the wagon ride with her mother Felicia Tague, left, and friend Kelly Hall, all from Tunkhannock. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Tunkhannock UMC offers live nativity presentation

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.