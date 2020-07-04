Dallas student named National President of FBLA-PBL

Drew Lojewski and his friends celebrate his new role as National President of the Future Business Leaders of America. The Dallas High School senior was named to the post on Wednesday. Submitted

Dallas High School senior Drew Lojewski has been named National President of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA-PBL), the largest career student business organization worldwide.

“I always set goals high,” Lojewski said of the honor, which was bestowed on Wednesday. “Becoming president was my dream. … It’s an incredible experience.”

The organization, which involves students at the middle, high school, and collegiate levels, prepares students for careers in business, focusing on leadership development, academic competitions, educational programs, and community service.

According to Drew’s father, Chad Lojewski, his son’s involvement in the organization spurred the creation of an FBLA-PBL chapter in the Dallas School District.

“He joined his freshman year, and at that time, Dallas didn’t have a chapter of FBLA,” Chad Lojewski explained. “His first year was online through Delaware Valley, and from there we petitioned for a chapter at Dallas.”

Throughout the year Drew Lojewski will be traveling across the country to state and national conferences, as well as events to network with other members.

In addition, Lojewski will serve as one of two students on the FBLA-PBL National Board of Directors for the organization’s over 230,000 members. His first activity will be national officer training this month in Virginia.

“FBLA has done so much for me, and now I get to return the favor,” said Lojewski. “Its more than just business, and I want to create opportunities for everyone to participate.”

Lojewski also will lead a national officer team of nine members to advance the Future Business Leaders of America organization.

“FBLA drove me to become a better leader, and to serve,” said Lojewski. “I tell students who are interested in getting involved that its like jumping ahead of the pack.”

For more information on Future Business Leaders of America, visit fbla-pbl.org.