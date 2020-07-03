Analysis: Testing rate in Luzerne County relatively stable

After a long stay-at-home order and a phased reopening of society, we find our counties in Pennsylvania’s “green phase,” which means businesses are open again and folks are going back to work.

And it’s OK to feel a slight sense of relief as you return to your job and support your local businesses, but that sense of relief must not translate into carelessness when it comes to staying safe.

Things are certainly better here than it’s been but don’t be fooled, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease that it causes is still in our communities and people are still getting sick, being admitted to ICUs and dying.

If we’re learning anything from increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in other states, it’s that reopening communities without diligent recognition of masking, physical distancing and respiratory hygiene precautions has the potential to cause significant spikes in novel coronavirus activity.

So, when you’re out and about, remember to:

• Wear a mask

• Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others

• Practice good respiratory hygiene by washing hands regularly or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and refraining from touching the face

It’s also a good idea to avoid shaking hands for now. I know it’s tempting to want to hug a friend or loved one after a long time of not seeing that person, but greeting someone without physical contact is a good practice until we’re confident the spread of the virus is under control.

When entering workplaces, eateries and retail stores, look for signage that reminds employees and customers of safety precautions.

Some establishments will have signs to communicate that masking is either required for service or at the very least recommended. They might also have markings on the floor to keep people six feet apart in areas where congregation is likely — such as cash registers and customer service counters. Conscientious businesses might even display floor signage to indicate one-way traffic flows in aisles.

But if you walk into a place, and you don’t see any guidelines posted, or if it doesn’t look like safety measures are being recognized, don’t allow yourself to develop a false sense of security.

Wear your mask, even when others are not. It is a minor inconvenience to keep one another safe. And please, wear it carefully … cover your mouth and nose, seal the edges and around your nose well. Masks help by preventing the exhaled breath and the vapor it carries from getting into the air around you … and I promise, all this banter about masks hurting by decreasing oxygen levels and increasing inhaled carbon dioxide is WRONG. Surgical teams wear even more restrictive masks for hour upon hour, year after year with no ill effects.

Maintain physical distance from others. Be wary of scenarios where people are gathering in large numbers, especially if the space is confined. You don’t need to be a medical expert to look at a situation and realize it’s not safe, and if you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, it’s OK to walk away.

A good example is the workplace elevator. If the elevator door opens, and there are already several people riding, wait for the next elevator.

Be aware of the recommended safety precautions in your county and region, and follow those guidelines even when others around you don’t. These precautions have been our best defense against the spread of COVID-19, and until a viable vaccine has been developed, they will continue to be our best defense.

Staying vigilant with safety even as we go “green” will be vital for mitigating the spread of novel coronavirus as well as keeping our society open. After all, the only way we can go out and support our local businesses is if we are healthy as a community and we keep COVID-19 to a minimum.