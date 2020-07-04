New video series promotes safe activities in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE — While the current COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping people apart, DiscoverNEPA, Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau and Visit Luzerne County have come together to showcase the fun that can safely be enjoyed right here in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

The first of a series of videos debuted Friday on each of the organization’s social media pages. The first video is titled “Hiking and Biking — NEPA is Open for Adventure.”

The 30-second video features hikers and bikers on trails throughout NEPA. The video says NEPA is “opening safely for fun, for families, for nature and for adventure.”

Theodore B. Wampole, Jr., Executive Director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the video is a tremendous accomplishment and all involved are proud of this initial video roll-out.

“It’s a great collaborative effort between the three of us,” Wampole said. “And it shows what we can accomplish as we work together (no borders) to promote our area. Working together, we can achieve so much more than we can separately.”

A news release states the three organizations are joining together in this multi-video series to promote Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Stunning mountain views, endless waterways paired with businesses serving up local flair and flavor make Northeast Pennsylvania an incredible place to experience for both locals and visitors,” the release states. “Perhaps no one understands that better than the three organizations whose mission it is to spotlight all the assets this corner of the Keystone State has to offer.

The three organizations joined forces to create a video campaign aiming to inspire people to hike a trail, paddle a river and sample some NEPA pizza, to name a few.

The campaign features all activities that can be done while still adhering to social distancing and other public health guidelines.

DiscoverNEPA, Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau and Visit Luzerne County jointly launched the video series that will highlight how Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties are open for exploring, adventure, dinner and more.

All three organizations hope this initiative will lead the way for more opportunities to work together to show why Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties are great places for locals and visitors.

“Now lace up your hiking boots and buckle your bike helmets for our first video,” the news release asks.

View the video at https://www.facebook.com/VisitLuzerneCounty/videos/294698458244796/

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.