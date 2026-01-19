Luzerne County government hired seven workers in December and rehired one past employee, according to the newly posted monthly personnel report.

Four new workers were hired as 911 telecommunicators at $19.35 per hour, it said: Megan Britt, Donald E. Griffiths Jr., Erica Hontz, and Heather Kosicki.

The other three new employees, their positions, and hourly compensation: Michael Perlock, Aging Agency care manager 2, $21.18; Cara Phillips, part-time human services assistant solicitor, $28.99; and Coady Skelley, assessor’s real property field investigator, $14.41.

Prior employee Neil Murphy was rehired as a part-time airport police officer at the District Attorney’s Office at $25 per hour.

Transfers

Four employees changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, their new positions, and hourly compensation: Skyler Davis, part-time 911 call taker, $19.11; Amy Haydu, court judicial assistant, $24.18; Francis O’Looney, Children, Youth and Families caseworker 1, $20.91; and Jacqueline Silveri, court executive secretary, $30.32.

Departures

Four workers retired in December, it said: Barbara Lumley, magisterial district judge secretary; Victoria Paisley, court judicial assistant; Marie Rondinella, Aging Agency clerk 2; and Patrick Dooley, planning and zoning planner 2.

There were seven resignations last month: Robert Richard Dudick, boiler plant mechanical systems engineer; Thomas Kundrat, engineering department facilities/maintenance project manager; Eileen Link, Aging Agency clerk typist 2; Coreen Milazzo, election administrative assistant; Robert Peter Sheils III, part-time assistant public defender; Jeffrey Bennett, information technology analyst; and Rachel Spivak, assistant district attorney.

Council appointments

County Council members selected colleagues to serve on several boards last week.

Councilwoman Patty Krushnowski was appointed to a council seat on the Luzerne Conservation District Board of Directors.

Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson was selected for the Wilkes-Barre Riverfront Parks Committee.

Councilman Chris Belles was chosen to serve on the county Retirement Board, which oversees the employee pension fund.

As the new Council Chairman, Jimmy Sabatino also serves on the Retirement Board and the Bi-County Airport Board, unless he chooses to name a council designee in his place.

Sabatino announced he is appointing Councilman John Lombardo as his designee on the Retirement Board and Belles as his designee on the Bi-County Airport Board.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott will remain on the Bi-County Airport Board because she has two years remaining in her appointed term.

Sabatino was also appointed as the council representative on the Greater Hazleton CAN DO Board of Directors last week.

Board appointments

Council appointed citizens to two boards last week: Conservation District, Tracey Chonko and Thomas Herbert; and Planning Commission, Peter Mikitish.

County Council is expected to appoint citizens to numerous vacant board seats at its next regular meeting on Jan. 27.

Citizen applicants must complete a public interview to be placed on the eligibility list for appointment consideration.

Council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions Committee is scheduled to hold a public session to interview additional applicants at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. A link for the remote meeting attendance option will be posted in the council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

